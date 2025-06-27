The US State That Produces More Chicken Than The Rest Of The Country

Since the early 1990s, chicken has been the most highly eaten meat in the U.S., with over 102 pounds of this poultry eaten per person, per year. It makes sense; it's delicious, versatile, nutritious, relatively inexpensive (especially compared to beef), and it's almost always in stock at your grocery store, with at least seven cuts you should consider buying raw, or you can purchase it already-cooked, rotisserie-style. The U.S. is actually the top producer in the world of chicken meat, at nearly 19,600 kilotons (coming in second and third are Brazil and China, respectively). It begs the question, though — where is all this U.S.-produced chicken coming from? The state that contributes most to the U.S. chicken industry is actually Georgia.

Georgia contributes 1.3 billion chickens (known as "broilers" to distinguish them from chickens that are kept for their eggs) to the American poultry market, and the Peach State is home to 1.3 billion of the total 9 billion broilers that are kept in the U.S. Raising and slaughtering broilers make up a huge part of Georgia's economy, generating over $41.5 billion in 2024. Both Perdue Foods and Pilgrim's Pride have processing plants in the state.