Reddit Swears This Aldi Baking Staple Is Better Than Name Brands
Supermarket chain Aldi may be some people's go-to for affordable produce, while others prefer to snag household items for less from the modestly sized stores (which average around 16,400 square feet, compared to rival Walmart's whopping 179,000-square-foot locations). You can pick up most of your kitchen and pantry basics for the week at great prices — Aldi's groceries are notoriously cheap, after all — but the supermarket chain is also a terrific place to get baking supplies. Flour, sugar, baking powder — this discount grocery store has it all under the house brand Baker's Corner, and it sells these types of items for far less than name brands. And the internet has taken note; a recent Reddit thread shouted out the Baker's Corner Semi-Sweet Chocolate Morsels, with the title "Nestlé who??"
"Bought this little bag for $3.29 and they are just as good," the original poster said, referencing Nestlé-brand chocolate chips, which, for comparison, retail for $4.28 at Walmart — for a half ounce fewer chips. Quite a few comments echoed this statement, with one respondent writing they "use these 100% of the time," while another expressed they are always having to restock. The comments may have converted one Redditor, who called themselves "a Ghirardelli gal," but said they were convinced to give Aldi's chocolate morsels a shot.
Aldi's Baker's Corner brand is full of fan-favorite items
In that same Reddit thread, commenters showed love for other Aldi baking chocolate morsels, too. "The milk chocolate chips are FAR superior as well," one Redditor wrote, adding that they go through many bags of them in their house. Another shouted out Aldi's semi-sweet chocolate chunks, saying that when you bake them into cookies "they're all gooey and melted." You could even put them into a batch of two-ingredient ice cream pancakes for a sweet breakfast treat.
Respondents in the thread were also fans of Aldi's dark chocolate chips, calling them "fantastic" and "next level," while a third said they remind them of Ghirardelli — but they might actually like the Baker's Corner chips better. One person also showed appreciation for the butterscotch chips, with the original poster replying that they used them to dot vanilla cookies with, "and they were so good!"
The great thing about all of Aldi's Baker's Corner baking chips is that they're all the same price. Whatever you pay for one bag in your market, it will be the same across the board, making these baking staples both affordable and reliable.