Reddit Swears This Aldi Baking Staple Is Better Than Name Brands

Supermarket chain Aldi may be some people's go-to for affordable produce, while others prefer to snag household items for less from the modestly sized stores (which average around 16,400 square feet, compared to rival Walmart's whopping 179,000-square-foot locations). You can pick up most of your kitchen and pantry basics for the week at great prices — Aldi's groceries are notoriously cheap, after all — but the supermarket chain is also a terrific place to get baking supplies. Flour, sugar, baking powder — this discount grocery store has it all under the house brand Baker's Corner, and it sells these types of items for far less than name brands. And the internet has taken note; a recent Reddit thread shouted out the Baker's Corner Semi-Sweet Chocolate Morsels, with the title "Nestlé who??"

"Bought this little bag for $3.29 and they are just as good," the original poster said, referencing Nestlé-brand chocolate chips, which, for comparison, retail for $4.28 at Walmart — for a half ounce fewer chips. Quite a few comments echoed this statement, with one respondent writing they "use these 100% of the time," while another expressed they are always having to restock. The comments may have converted one Redditor, who called themselves "a Ghirardelli gal," but said they were convinced to give Aldi's chocolate morsels a shot.