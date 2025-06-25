Transform Costco Muffins Into A Bakery-Worthy Birthday Cake

Any excuse to bake a cake is a good one, but birthdays are especially deserving of a special treat. Still, crafting a bakery-worthy homemade cake takes a lot of time and effort, not to mention the dozen mistakes you can make when baking a cake. That's where Costco steps in with a perfect middle ground between homemade and store-bought: its 8-pack muffins. While the jumbo 12-count mix-and-match muffin packs — blueberry, poppyseed, and chocolate chunk, to name a few – may be a thing of the past, Costco hasn't abandoned its muffin fans entirely. The new 8-packs come in flavors like lemon raspberry, blueberry cream, triple chocolate, butter pecan, cinnamon chip, and corn, with varying availability across stores (some of which Food Republic tried to see if they live up to the hype).

Turning these muffins into a showstopping cake is easier than you'd think. Start by slicing off the domed tops to create an even surface, then pipe your favorite frosting across the top of each muffin base. You can leave a little well in the center to add a filling, such as jam, lemon curd, or chocolate ganache. Finally, stack a second muffin base on top, frost the exterior of the mini cake, and finish with sprinkle, cherries, chocolate curls, fresh fruit ... whatever suits the celebration. The result is a dessert that tastes homemade, looks high-end, and skips all the stress.