This US State Drinks More Alcohol Than The Rest Of The Country (And It Isn't Texas Or Florida)

It might surprise you to learn that the U.S. doesn't even list among the top 15 countries when it comes to the amount of alcohol per person, per year, that gets consumed (the no. 1 country used to be Zimbabwe but is now more likely Romania). Still, there is a strong drinking culture in America, with over 62,000 bars and nightclubs, and alcohol serving as the focal point for many family and holiday gatherings, like green mimosas on St. Patrick's Day or popping Champagne on New Year's Eve. But only one state in the union can stake its claim as that which drinks more alcohol than the rest of the country per capita — and it's surprisingly not fun-loving Texas or Florida; in fact, we bet you'll never guess. It's actually New Hampshire.

This tiny state, tucked away in the northeast corner of the country, actually has the highest rate of alcohol consumption, at 4.43 gallons of booze per person per year. While the state has fairly stringent alcohol laws on the books, including a total government monopoly on the sales of liquor and wine, it sells that booze tax-free, making New Hampshire a destination for out-of-staters looking for cheap bottles. It must also have at least some influence on the state's highest-in-the-nation alcohol consumption rate, too.

Coming in second and third are Delaware, with 4.4 gallons per year, per person, and Washington, D.C., at just over 4 gallons. On the low end, there is Utah, where strict alcohol laws and a strong religious culture contribute to its meager 1.3 gallons per individual.