Take Boxed Cornbread Mix From Drab To Fab With One Ingredient
While there are many ways to upgrade boxed cornbread, it's time to narrow down the one ingredient that takes it over the top. Bringing the pre-made mix from drab to fab is deliciously easy with one key ingredient: cheese. After following the instructions on the back of the box, it's time to get cheesy.
Adding cheese doesn't impact any of the other baking measurements, so you don't need to make any alterations; it's the perfect side dish that doesn't require too much extra attention. While there are no steadfast rules, use up to one cup of the gooey goodness per box of mix. We prefer something like Betty Crocker's Cornbread and Muffin Baking Mix because you can make as little or as much as you like in one go.
However, before tossing in a handful of the pre-shredded cheese, consider shredding it off the block. Most often, pre-cut cheeses feature mold inhibitors and anti-clumping agents, which prevent achieving a consistent, gooey melt that makes the cornbread smooth and evenly flavored.
Opt for a thicker shred to get more cheese in every bite (and optimal creaminess), rather than a fine shred that tends to disintegrate into the overall bread as it bakes. Don't forget to sprinkle a bit extra on top halfway through baking to give the cornbread a delicious top that becomes slightly crispy as it finishes cooking.
The best kinds of cheese for boxed cornbread
There are no bad cheese choices when it comes to cornbread; instead, different varieties and textures create a unique tasting experience. For example, cheddar offers a robust, nutty flavor that pairs well with a few simple, Fall-based mix-ins (think dried cranberries with sharp cheddar) for a solid way to impart a balance of sweet and salty tastes that complement the mildly flavored cornbread base.
Smoked Gouda is great for those looking to provide a bit of heartiness to the cornbread. The rich, almost-meaty taste is superbly savory and buttery. If you use this kind of cheese, make sure to whip up a honey butter to complement the smoky notes with a decadent, sweet flavor. Pepper Jack cheese is another excellent pick. It's dotted with spicy pepper pieces to impart a zesty, yet creamy twist into the mix. Another sleeper choice is American, which gives a salty, ultra-melted, lush texture.
Using American cheese is perfect for creating a complementary side that pairs well with a spread of barbecued foods (such as American-cheese-topped burgers). Crumbled cheeses like feta make a Greek-inspired cornbread that features tiny pockets of pungent, briny flavor — just beware: They won't melt. Creamy cheeses, such as goat, provide a dense, earthy, and tangy taste. Often, this type of cheese is found in a log (though crumbles are also available), so break it up into chunks before adding the pieces to the batter.