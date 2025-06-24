Take Boxed Cornbread Mix From Drab To Fab With One Ingredient

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While there are many ways to upgrade boxed cornbread, it's time to narrow down the one ingredient that takes it over the top. Bringing the pre-made mix from drab to fab is deliciously easy with one key ingredient: cheese. After following the instructions on the back of the box, it's time to get cheesy.

Adding cheese doesn't impact any of the other baking measurements, so you don't need to make any alterations; it's the perfect side dish that doesn't require too much extra attention. While there are no steadfast rules, use up to one cup of the gooey goodness per box of mix. We prefer something like Betty Crocker's Cornbread and Muffin Baking Mix because you can make as little or as much as you like in one go.

However, before tossing in a handful of the pre-shredded cheese, consider shredding it off the block. Most often, pre-cut cheeses feature mold inhibitors and anti-clumping agents, which prevent achieving a consistent, gooey melt that makes the cornbread smooth and evenly flavored.

Opt for a thicker shred to get more cheese in every bite (and optimal creaminess), rather than a fine shred that tends to disintegrate into the overall bread as it bakes. Don't forget to sprinkle a bit extra on top halfway through baking to give the cornbread a delicious top that becomes slightly crispy as it finishes cooking.