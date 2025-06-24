Experts Reveal 10 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Sauerkraut

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Making sauerkraut should be straightforward — after all, it's just cabbage and salt. Yet many beginners find themselves battling mold growth, mushy textures, and overly salty results that make them want throw in the towel and cry in a corner. Some might become paralyzed and overwhelmed by the fear of food safety, while others struggle with recipes that don't explain the reasoning behind each step.

But if this is you, you're missing out on one of the healthiest foods on the planet. Sauerkraut is packed with probiotics that support gut health, vitamin C levels that rival citrus fruits, and tons of vitamins and minerals. Eating fermented foods everyday can be one of the best things you can do for your body (you can even add them to pizza). The good news? These frustrating problems stem from a handful of easily avoidable mistakes. Once you understand the science behind successful fermentation, you'll be unstoppable, eating heaping bowls of gut friendly goodness and feeling amazing.

To guide you through these challenges, we've gathered insights from two fermentation experts. Kris Schlesser brings practical restaurant experience from LuckyBolt Kitchen + Bakery, a farm-to-table eatery in San Diego where consistent, high-quality fermentation is an essential part of the menu. Sandor Katz, renowned fermentation educator and author of "The Art of Fermentation," widely considered one of the definitive books on the subject, offers deep scientific understanding paired with encouraging, accessible teaching methods.