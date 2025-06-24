Why You Shouldn't Put Frozen Food In The Oven Before Preheating

When you have a busy workweek, frozen foods come in clutch. There's no need to worry about them rotting or going bad in your refrigerator, and you can just pop most of them in the oven for a satisfying reheat (more satisfying than, say, your microwave). However, some people put the frozen food in the oven before it's preheated, thinking they're saving time by exposing it to more heat for longer. But as Maricel Gentile, chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen and author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook," told us, they need to stop doing that.

"When you put frozen food into a cold oven, it starts to thaw unevenly," she explained to Food Republic. The outer layer ends up warming faster than the inside, which can lead to soggy textures and inconsistent cooking. But it's not just a matter of how the food feels — according to Gentile, it can also mess with food safety, especially for proteins, because they may linger too long in the "Danger Zone" (which is between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit). "The Danger Zone is where bacteria grows fast," she cautioned.

Waiting to preheat your oven helps ensure the whole dish starts cooking evenly right away. "It's like giving your food a proper runway to rise, crisp, or caramelize the way it was meant to," she added.