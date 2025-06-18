9 Food-Shaped HomeGoods Finds For The Cutest Kitchen Ever
If you've recently decided to revamp your kitchen, you don't have to go to extremes like figuring out the best way to place your range or overhaul your counters. Sometimes, all you need is a little decorative color to get the cutest cooking space possible.
One of the best things about changing countertop pieces or small, useful tools is that they don't need to break your bank. While these items should always be durable, useful, and take up no more space than they absolutely need to, there's nothing saying they can't be adorable as well. Luckily, there are plenty of options that check all the right boxes, and Food Republic gathered nine of our favorites from HomeGoods for this list.
Since you're revamping a kitchen, why not act on the theme and try out some food-shaped items? These pieces are darling enough to add some life to your space without dominating it entirely, leaving plenty of room for your own adjustments and star decorations.
Melamine strawberry plates: $7.99
Durable, heat-resistant (up to 160 degrees Fahrenheit), and deliciously cute, these plates come in a set of four for only $7.99. These would be great for any patio dinners during the summer but could also serve as darling appetizer trays for any get-together. Sturdy enough to take on the go but cute enough to leave out on your counter, these are a great find for any kitchen looking to add a bit of color to its dinnerware.
Pancake shaped stoneware canister: $5.99
If you're a breakfast lover who's been looking for food storage options, then look no further. This glossy bit of artwork only costs $5.99 and is the perfect size for storing dry seasonings like salt or sugar. Dishwasher safe and microwave safe, it's both easy to clean and as versatile as you need it to be.
Burger shaped brie baker: $12.99
Add a little humor to your next baked brie appetizer with this burger-shaped baker for only $12.99. It's hand wash only, but it's oven safe up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. This dish is also great for soups, dips, and all sorts of hot liquids that need to be served as adorably as possible.
Watermelon silicone sink strainers: $5.99
Traditional sink strainers tend to get ruined by all the muck and leftovers poured over them. Luckily, the watermelon pattern helps keep some color in your kitchen — and they're dishwasher safe for easy cleaning, all for only $5.99.
Strawberry dual-sided sponges: $5.99
Though all sponges are disposable, you may find it hard to throw out these cute little guys. With a soft side for delicate stoneware and a scrubbing side fit for stainless steel, a six-pack only costs $5.99 and ensures you'll be cleaning in style. Why not add a little whimsy to your suds?
Sardine can shaped brie baker: $12.99
If you want some extra cool coloring in your kitchen, this sardine can-shaped brie baker is an excellent choice at $12.99. Oven safe up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, but hand wash only, it's a stylishly cute way to eat brie like you know what you're doing – all while feeling like you're in a Studio Ghibli movie.
Lemon shaped stoneware canister: $19.99
Though there are many arguments about when to decant pantry staples, you'll be begging for an excuse to use this stylish canister. Perfect for an adorable modern kitchen or one heavy on Tuscan designs, at $19.99, it's an absolute steal. Just be sure to hand wash this piece only to keep it in great shape.
Strawberry motif stoneware canister: $9.99
If you're looking for something simple but sweet, this canister is a great choice for any kitchen in need of some extra ingredient storage. It's largely white exterior helps it go well with a wide variety of design options, but its tiny painted strawberries give it enough personality to still stand out. At only $9.99, this great, inexpensive piece will stay lovely for quite a long time, provided you only hand wash it.
Cherry wicker coasters: $9.99
Since they don't take up much vertical space, coasters rarely get the credit they deserve as quality accent pieces. These wicker cherry coasters are a great choice for someone looking for something with more muted colors but still fanciful. Factor in that $9.99 gets you four plus a holder, and they're one of the best deals you can find at HomeGoods.