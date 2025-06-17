7 Adorable HomeGoods Finds For Your Backyard Summer BBQ

If you live in a climate that experiences all four seasons, then after the winter we just had, if you're anything like us, you're itching to get outside and enjoy the beautiful summer weather. Maybe you like taking long evening walks, visiting the beach or lake, hitting the highways for a road trip, or staying home, firing up your grill, and hosting a backyard barbecue.

If you're going to be partaking in the latter, do we ever have some finds that will add charm, whimsy, sweetness, or all three, to your lawn-side event. And the best part is that they're all from HomeGoods, so you know you won't have to break your piggy bank to make an adorable statement (however, because HomeGoods gets new merchandise on a regular basis, you might have to dig deep to find some of these items — happy hunting!).