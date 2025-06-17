7 Adorable HomeGoods Finds For Your Backyard Summer BBQ
If you live in a climate that experiences all four seasons, then after the winter we just had, if you're anything like us, you're itching to get outside and enjoy the beautiful summer weather. Maybe you like taking long evening walks, visiting the beach or lake, hitting the highways for a road trip, or staying home, firing up your grill, and hosting a backyard barbecue.
If you're going to be partaking in the latter, do we ever have some finds that will add charm, whimsy, sweetness, or all three, to your lawn-side event. And the best part is that they're all from HomeGoods, so you know you won't have to break your piggy bank to make an adorable statement (however, because HomeGoods gets new merchandise on a regular basis, you might have to dig deep to find some of these items — happy hunting!).
Rachel Zoe iridescent Champagne flutes with gold rim: $12.99
Got clumsy friends who you simply cannot trust your good stemware? These stemless Champagne flutes are ideal, especially if you're going to be imbibing outdoors. For just $13 for a set of four, how cute would these look filled with your barbecue's signature mimosa (kept cold with orange juice cubes, naturally)?
Rockwell Spirits cocktail, mocktail, or water infusion kit: $24.99
If you like the idea of fancy cocktails at your 'cue, but don't think you have the creativity (or patience) to pull them off, consider picking up one of these flavored kits from HomeGoods. It has everything you need, including the beveled drink dispenser with convenient pour spout. All you have to do is choose a flavor (Cosmopolitan, lemon raspberry mint, lavender blueberry margarita, or blueberry orange mint) and add your booze of choice. You can also keep it NA with juice or soda.
Kate Spade polka dot cocktail glasses: $29.99
Kate Spade is a brand well-known for incorporating sweet sophistication into everything it sells, and this four pack of high-stemmed cocktail glasses is no exception. They'll up the chic factor, even if your economical and crowd-friendly Cabernet Sauvignon comes from a box.
Coupe glass with gold bows: $5.99
Coupe glasses are the traditional vessels for both champagne and martinis (extra dirty or filthy, thanks), so if you're having more of an upscale barbecue, check out this adorable, gold-bow studded version. Just be sure to handle the delicate glass gently, and eschew the dishwasher for a good old-fashioned sink scrub by hand.
Milk chocolate covered pistachios: $6.99
What's a party without snacks, and snacks that combine the sweet with the salty, at that? These chocolate-covered nuts by Chocovia not only come in bags that stand up on their own (perfect for grabbing and going as your guests sail past the food table), they're also resealable, in case you have any left over after everyone leaves.
Purple tinted coupe glass with notched design: $4.99
This coupe glass, with its ribbed body and delicate lilac hue, is so elegant, it'll mesh perfectly with any aesthetic florals you might have placed on the picnic tables for your barbecue. It also has a fairly deep well, so your guests won't be needing to leave the fun for refills quite as often.
Bow silicone ice cube molds: $5.99
Why should your special backyard barbecue drinks have anything but special bow-shaped ice cubes to keep them cool? With this mold you can make four super-cute cubes at a time, but why stop at ice? You could also create custom candies or wax melts as party favors.