Can You Really Make Sourdough Bread Without A Dutch Oven?

There is no denying that sourdough bread has experienced a surge in popularity over the past few years. Whether it's well-liked for its delicious taste, probiotics, or homemade flair, you may have thought about trying your hand at this fermented bread. However, many recipes rely on using Dutch ovens. If you don't have one, that doesn't mean you can't bake a good loaf. The good news — you can absolutely make sourdough without buying a pricey Dutch oven.

To make it more approachable for everyone, Food Republic spoke to Sheena Otto, executive baker at Sheena's Cocina, to find a more affordable Dutch oven alternative you likely have on hand. She explained, "Dutch ovens are the go-to because they are easily accessible, but you can use any vessel that is oven safe, and can trap heat and steam." Containing these two things gives the bread its particular soft, springy interior and crunchy outside.

Otto had other non-Dutch oven suggestions to get a similar result: "a deep lidded ceramic casserole dish, or even an upturned metal bowl set over the baking loaf." These options provide a flat surface for baking, along with ample vertical space for the dough to rise. Before selecting an alternative, it's crucial that whatever you choose can withstand heat, as sourdough is typically baked at around 400 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.