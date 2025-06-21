Avoid Split And Cracked Tomato Plants With One Genius Watering Tip

Have you ever tried to grow tomatoes, watched them blossom, and counted down the days until you can pop them off the vine and turn them into a fresh tomato-based pasta sauce (and please don't ignore the vine when you do), only to go out and find that they've developed an unseemly crack down the side? The good news is you're not alone. Split tomatoes are a common issue among plant enthusiasts, and one that can be avoided with a useful watering tip.

A tomato splitting from the top is known as radial cracking, and it occurs when the plant gets too much water as it reaches ripeness. Your first step in prevention is to make sure that your plants are draining properly. However, the best thing you can do is ensure that the plants are consistently moist, rather than letting them dry out and then watering them. If you wait until the roots are dry and leaves start to droop, then overcompensate by giving them a bunch of water at once, the plants will absorb the water too quickly, sending it to the fruit and causing it to start to crack as the inside of the fruit expands faster than the skin.

Keeping an eye on the weather forecast is also important — after all, it's not only you providing water. If your tomato plants are near-ripe and haven't been watered in a couple of days, consider harvesting them, as a deluge of rain could have the same effect. All it takes is one ill-timed thunderstorm for your nightshade to go from beautiful and promising to cracked and disappointing.