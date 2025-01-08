Ordering Steak Tips? They'll Be Different On The East And West Coasts

The same food can have different names depending on where you are — like a sub sandwich is called a hero in New York City and a hoagie in Philadelphia. But the reverse can also be true. Ask for steak tips on the East and West Coasts, and you'll get two different cuts of beef, prepared in two different ways, with their own separate traditions.

Steak tips on the East Coast are strips or cubes of sirloin flap steak, which comes from the bottom sirloin and is similar to flank or skirt steak, that are marinated and then grilled. Also called sirloin tips, the dish is a New England specialty, served in restaurants and bars throughout the region. The flavorful, thinner flap meat is sliced, marinated, and then cooked. Its loose fibers easily soak up the marinade, but it can become tough if it's not marinated or properly sliced against the grain.

On the West Coast, particularly in California, steak tips are made from tri-tip, a different part of the bottom sirloin that's named for its triangular shape and is one of a few good budget-friendly cuts. Tri-tip, also dubbed the "California cut" and "Santa Maria steak," is lean, but still well-marbled, and isn't as flat as the flap meat. It's usually barbecued whole and then sliced, with the best taste and tenderness preserved by slicing the meat against the grain.