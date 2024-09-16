The Easier Way To Use Cauliflower As A Gluten-Free Pizza Base

Looking for the perfect gluten-free base for your next pizza night? You may have heard of cauliflower pizza crust, but try using cauliflower steaks instead. A thick-cut slice of this nutrient-packed vegetable imparts a meaty mouthfeel when roasted, making for a satisfying and supportive pizza crust. And with the right preparation, you might even like it better than a traditional crust.

Whipping up a cauliflower steak pizza is easy and quick: Slice the cauliflower head into thick pieces and brush each side with olive oil, grated parmesan, and a blend of Italian seasonings. Cook them until firm but tender, and then start building your pizza by adding sauce, cheese, and your favorite toppings. Pop the tray of cauliflower back into the oven and cook until the cheese evenly melts, and voilà, your entrees are ready.

This makes for a quick and easy meal that can be made in the air fryer, oven, or even the grill on hot summer nights. The firm base of the cauliflower steak can stand up to as many toppings as you desire. And if you think this vegetable will lead to a bland bite, think again — cauliflower's mild taste allows it to absorb the strong flavors of the seasonings you use, making it as savory as a well-seasoned flour crust.