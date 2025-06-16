Frank Sinatra's Favorite Cake Came From Brooklyn — Here's Where To Get It Today

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Frank Sinatra was an Italian American actor and singer, and hugely influential: he sold millions of records, won three Academy Awards, and built a lasting legacy. However, did you know he was also a huge foodie? Frank Sinatra had a favorite classic candy — Lifesavers — and his go-to cocktail was the rusty nail. But when it came to desserts, Ol' Blue Eyes loved a classic: Entenmann's Crumb Coffee Cakes. In fact, he was such a fan that he placed orders for them every week (per Entenmann's). Nowadays, you can purchase this iconic cake in pretty much any grocery store or online.

Historians believe coffee cake has its origins in European sweet breads and pastries. The baked good earned its name because it was intended to be consumed with a cup of coffee, though in the 1800s, some recipes actually included coffee or coffee extract. However, at some point in the 20th century, many recipes for this cake stopped including coffee altogether. Instead, it became known for its signature topping: a crumble or streusel made with cinnamon, sugar, and sometimes even nuts. This modern, coffeeless version is the one Sinatra enjoyed.

The Entenmann's cake features a heavy coating of powdered sugar on its crumb. The combination of the sweet cinnamon crunch on top of the soft, moist sponge is what gives the treat its wow factor (though you could always try making cinnamon streusel coffee cake at home, too).