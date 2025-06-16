Frank Sinatra's Favorite Cake Came From Brooklyn — Here's Where To Get It Today
Frank Sinatra was an Italian American actor and singer, and hugely influential: he sold millions of records, won three Academy Awards, and built a lasting legacy. However, did you know he was also a huge foodie? Frank Sinatra had a favorite classic candy — Lifesavers — and his go-to cocktail was the rusty nail. But when it came to desserts, Ol' Blue Eyes loved a classic: Entenmann's Crumb Coffee Cakes. In fact, he was such a fan that he placed orders for them every week (per Entenmann's). Nowadays, you can purchase this iconic cake in pretty much any grocery store or online.
Historians believe coffee cake has its origins in European sweet breads and pastries. The baked good earned its name because it was intended to be consumed with a cup of coffee, though in the 1800s, some recipes actually included coffee or coffee extract. However, at some point in the 20th century, many recipes for this cake stopped including coffee altogether. Instead, it became known for its signature topping: a crumble or streusel made with cinnamon, sugar, and sometimes even nuts. This modern, coffeeless version is the one Sinatra enjoyed.
The Entenmann's cake features a heavy coating of powdered sugar on its crumb. The combination of the sweet cinnamon crunch on top of the soft, moist sponge is what gives the treat its wow factor (though you could always try making cinnamon streusel coffee cake at home, too).
The history of Entenmann's and how to try its products
Entenmann's has been around in America since 1898, after German immigrant and baker William Entenmann opened his first location in Brooklyn. Back then, Entenmann would deliver his baked goods to customers all over by way of a horse-drawn carriage. By 1961, the empire had expanded throughout New Jersey and New York, including a five-acre factory in Bay Shore, Brooklyn — not far from Frank Sinatra's hometown of Hoboken, New Jersey.
Frank Sinatra was not the only famous fan of Entenmann's; its cakes and cookies were also enjoyed by high-profile New York families like the Morgans and the Vanderbilts. Now, consumers still enjoy Entenmann's reasonably priced baked goods even after more than 125 years in business.
If you want to try out Sinatra's favorite cake for yourself, you can purchase Entenmann's signature goods at retailers like Walmart, Target, and ShopRite. For a true sense of irony, you can even buy single-serve coffee flavored like Entenmann's Cinnamon Crumb Cake on Amazon.