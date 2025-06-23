The Fast Food Franchise That Was Once Owned By Queen Elizabeth

How do the rich stay rich? By diversifying their investments, of course. The British royal family, when not attending functions and waving elegantly at passersby, maintains a sprawling real estate and business empire that keeps the coffers full. When Queen Elizabeth II was still alive, she owned castles, along with, um, all the dolphins that dared enter British waters. But there were slightly more humble holdings as well — including, in a way, a McDonald's franchise in Oxfordshire.

The Queen didn't exactly own the franchise herself. However, the Banbury Gateway Shopping Park, in which the eatery is located, sits on land owned by the Crown, which would have technically made Queen Elizabeth the restaurant's landlord. Talk about golden arches! This wasn't even the first time the Crown was involved with McDonald's. The Queen also purchased a retail park in 2008 called Bath Road Retail Park that included a McDonald's, along with a sporting goods store and a maternity store, though it was sold in 2016 for £120.25 million (the equivalent of just over $138 million) — a nice bit of profit, considering the park cost her £92 million (around $106 million) to acquire.

The Banbury Gateway Shopping Park has now passed to King Charles III, who can boast an even wider array of fast food franchises, with his Crown Estate renting space to McDonalds, Starbucks, Subway locations. However, it would appear that none of those cuisines quite tickle his fancy, as his go-to take-out food is reportedly pizza.