Nowhere Bakery: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

Saphira and Maurizio Rasti entered "Shark Tank" seeking $200,000 for a 5% stake in their company. The samples were an immediate and huge hit with the Sharks, who included Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, and Kevin Blum. "I congratulate you, we've had so many plant-based cookie deals, and they all taste like s***," O'Leary said. "This tastes like a real cookie; it tastes absolutely delicious," Corcoran added (via YouTube).

O'Leary then swiftly moved on to shop talk, asking the Rastis how they started the business and how much they'd sold to date. Saphira told the Sharks they ended their first year at $92,000 in sales, their second year at $524,000, their third at $770,000, and projected $1 million by the end of their fourth year.

All seemed to be going well — until Cuban told the Rastis he looked at the back of the cookie package and saw the nutritional information: 300 calories for one cookie, which he considered too high. He was out, and so was Greiner, for the same reason. O'Leary made the duo an offer: $200,000 for a 20% stake in the company. He was later joined by Blum on the deal. Corcoran initially offered $100,000, plus $100,000 as a line of credit, for a 15% stake, seeking to persuade them by referencing her past successes with Daisy Cakes. But the Rastis negotiated Corcoran down to a 12.5% stake, and the deal was struck.