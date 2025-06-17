Keep Squirrels Out Of Your Bird Feeder With One Baking Staple

You might not have any in your kitchen currently, but if you want to deter squirrels from eating your bird seed, you will pick some up ASAP: It's Carolina Reaper powder. This chili powder is made from the hottest peppers on the planet; Reapers tend to clock in on the Scoville scale at 1.5 million to 2.2 million heat units — by comparison, a jalapeño rates a mere 2,500 to 8,000 Scoville heat units (SHUs). Carolina Reapers are not to be trifled with, and as your resident squirrels will soon find out, the powder made from them, like this kind from Birch and Meadow, can leave you gasping, with tears in your eyes.

Will it hurt your birds, though? What makes peppers so hot is the capsaicin contained in them, which also numbs the mouths and throats of humans and other animals. But birds, not being mammals, lack the response mechanism that signifies pain from capsaicin. So they'll be totally unaffected by the Carolina Reaper powder, while the squirrels, once they've learned their lesson, will stay far away.

The only caveat with using Carolina Reaper powder is that a good wind can kick it up and potentially get it in your birds' eyes (as well as yours, of course). So you'll want the seed on which you sprinkle it to be in a more contained feeder, rather than one exposed to the open air.