The Vintage Fast Food Burger Chain That No One Remembers Anymore
Henry's Hamburgers doesn't ring any bells for most people, but there are a few who remember the chain from the late 1950s to the mid-1970s. The restaurant had a customer-first philosophy with competitive prices and great food, and by the early 1960s, it had over 200 locations across the United States. As of June 2025, however, only one location remains.
Henry's Hamburgers was the brainchild of Bresler's Ice Cream Company, which was looking to drum up business. The franchise was co-run by Harold Shook and Don Bishop, who wanted the place to feel like a spot to hang out, not like a corporate cash cow. As such, they really listened to their diners and their needs. Soon, Henry's was flourishing. Its menu catered to the average Joe, sporting 15-cent hamburgers, fish sandwiches (which always seem to taste better at restaurants), hot dogs, and the like.
Throughout the 1970s, Bresler's went through a host of internal business changes and mergers, and the management of Henry's fell by the wayside. By the late 1970s, only one location remained. Still, two men saw the potential in it yet and bought out Bishop and Shook. Dave Slavicek and Wayne Senecal took over in 1983 and gave it a second life. They updated the drive-thru and built a new building for the restaurant across the road from the original location, but it still sports the original vintage look and decor.
Henry's Hamburgers today
Dave Slavicek bought out Wayne Senecal in 2006, and as of June 2025, Henry's Hamburgers offers much of the same fare that it did back in the day. According to its website, its "Brown Bag Special" — a meal deal consisting of a double cheeseburger, fries, and a Pepsi that was introduced in 1987 — accounts for over half of its daily sales. Desserts include cookies, apple turnovers, and funnel cake fries.
Ever since its inception in the 1940s, the drive-thru has revolutionized the way restaurants can push stock. Henry's has reaped the benefits of this well — its website states that its own one contributes to around 70% of sales. It was first introduced to the restaurant in 1988 with its resurgence and has served the brand faithfully.
Notably, Henry's feels like a blast from the past because of its prices. It runs a "Munchie of the Month" special which costs only 93 cents. Hard to imagine in this day and age, but the owner saw that this old-school diner had a lot more to give, so long as it wasn't just retro on the surface. It still maintains an ethos of caring for its employees and making sure both worker and customer are satisfied. It may not be as dominating as it once was — and you probably won't find it on any fast-food burger rankings — but Henry's Hamburgers is still alive and kicking.