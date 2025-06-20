The Vintage Fast Food Burger Chain That No One Remembers Anymore

Henry's Hamburgers doesn't ring any bells for most people, but there are a few who remember the chain from the late 1950s to the mid-1970s. The restaurant had a customer-first philosophy with competitive prices and great food, and by the early 1960s, it had over 200 locations across the United States. As of June 2025, however, only one location remains.

Henry's Hamburgers was the brainchild of Bresler's Ice Cream Company, which was looking to drum up business. The franchise was co-run by Harold Shook and Don Bishop, who wanted the place to feel like a spot to hang out, not like a corporate cash cow. As such, they really listened to their diners and their needs. Soon, Henry's was flourishing. Its menu catered to the average Joe, sporting 15-cent hamburgers, fish sandwiches (which always seem to taste better at restaurants), hot dogs, and the like.

Throughout the 1970s, Bresler's went through a host of internal business changes and mergers, and the management of Henry's fell by the wayside. By the late 1970s, only one location remained. Still, two men saw the potential in it yet and bought out Bishop and Shook. Dave Slavicek and Wayne Senecal took over in 1983 and gave it a second life. They updated the drive-thru and built a new building for the restaurant across the road from the original location, but it still sports the original vintage look and decor.