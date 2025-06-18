Why You Probably Shouldn't Order A Burger At A Steakhouse

Don't let us scare you off from ever ordering a burger at a steakhouse, though. There are plenty of good restaurants that serve above-average burgers, but you have to know what to look for on the menu. "If the burger is made with intention," said chef David Figueroa, "like dry-aged beef, brisket blends, or even wagyu, it can be spectacular." But, he continued, it has to be treated with the same respect they give a ribeye. It must be seasoned properly, and they must cook it to order.

It's also important that the restaurant keeps the toppings balanced, meaning there shouldn't be too much lettuce or too much tomato, but nor should there be a huge burger or a super thick bun, while the toppings are very thin. The patty, cheese, and toppings should fill the bun evenly, too, so that each bite contains a little bit of everything. If this isn't the case, according to Figueroa, you should "stick to the steaks."

How do you know if the steakhouse you're heading to has burgers worth ordering? It's worth taking a peek at its Google or Yelp reviews, or asking among friends and family who have eaten there. If the burgers get repeated mentions — despite the restaurant's specialty being steak — you'll know you're likely in for a good bite.