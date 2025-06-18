Why You Probably Shouldn't Order A Burger At A Steakhouse
Going to a steakhouse is a great reason to get a little dressed up and splurge on a good meal with some great wine, while enjoying the dimly lit atmosphere. There are quite a few signs to indicate that you're at a good steakhouse, from the knowledgeability of the waitstaff, to advanced preparation techniques used on the meat. But one of the red flags you should look out for is a too-big menu, which may or may not include burgers, according to David "Chef Fig" Figueroa, grill expert and co-founder of Melinda's Foods, with whom Food Republic had the opportunity to speak.
"Burgers at steakhouses can feel like a missed opportunity because you're in a place built to showcase top-tier cuts," he told us. Figueroa explained, "A lot of steakhouses treat burgers like an afterthought, using trim or lean grinds that lack richness," as well as the depth of flavor that their steaks have. "They're often overpriced," he cautioned, "and you're paying steakhouse money for something that tastes like a glorified lunch special."
But there are always exceptions to the rule
Don't let us scare you off from ever ordering a burger at a steakhouse, though. There are plenty of good restaurants that serve above-average burgers, but you have to know what to look for on the menu. "If the burger is made with intention," said chef David Figueroa, "like dry-aged beef, brisket blends, or even wagyu, it can be spectacular." But, he continued, it has to be treated with the same respect they give a ribeye. It must be seasoned properly, and they must cook it to order.
It's also important that the restaurant keeps the toppings balanced, meaning there shouldn't be too much lettuce or too much tomato, but nor should there be a huge burger or a super thick bun, while the toppings are very thin. The patty, cheese, and toppings should fill the bun evenly, too, so that each bite contains a little bit of everything. If this isn't the case, according to Figueroa, you should "stick to the steaks."
How do you know if the steakhouse you're heading to has burgers worth ordering? It's worth taking a peek at its Google or Yelp reviews, or asking among friends and family who have eaten there. If the burgers get repeated mentions — despite the restaurant's specialty being steak — you'll know you're likely in for a good bite.