The Reason Raising Cane's Is One Of The Worst Fast Food Fried Chicken Chains

Raising Cane's came to be in the 1990s when college students Todd Graves and Craig Silvey wrote a business plan to open a fast food place that served only chicken fingers. As of February 2025, the chain boasts nearly 850 locations.

Unfortunately, many fans echo our taste tester's concerns about Raising Cane's disintegrating breading. Given that the chicken fingers come hot out of the fryer and are then immediately placed into Cane's styrofoam containers, they're great to enjoy in the restaurant. But, as one Redditor expressed, they're "barely worth eating after steaming itself in the takeout box for a few minutes."

Sadly, the complaints don't stop at the chicken fingers. "The bread is too soft. The fries are bland and too soft. The coleslaw is odd," another Redditor stated. Still, the chain has its fans — and nothing's stopping creative foodies from hacking Raising Cane's menu to create a fast food pizza made of pre-made pizza crust, Cane's sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken fingers, and crinkle-cut fries.

It's also a bummer because, compared to a similar chain — Huey Magoo's, which offers chicken tenders, Texas toast, and crinkle-cut fries — Raising Cane's falls short. Huey Magoo's well-seasoned chicken ranked six spots ahead of Raising Cane's at No. 2 out of 12.