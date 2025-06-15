The Crispy Upgrade For Hot Dogs That Doesn't Require Extra Toppings
As good as hot dogs are, very rarely do we eat them plain. There are tons of ways to customize a classic hot dog with toppings that give main character energy — but you can't always get that ideal crispy bite just from condiments. So what can you do to achieve that outer snap without adding anything on top? We spoke to Lauren Eni, CMO at Dietz and Watson, to get the inside scoop.
Our expert revealed that the secret is in how you cook the hot dogs. Say goodbye to roasting weenies over a fire, the best way to cook hot dogs for extra crispiness is in the deep fryer covered in breadcrumbs. According to Eni, "Deep frying adds a rich, crunchy outer layer while intensifying the flavor of the hot dog inside. If the dog has a natural casing, it becomes extra crisp and snappy." The exterior of the dog combined with the crumb coat directly reacts to the hot oil, which gives the inner meat time to cook, while the outside develops a crunchy layer. Not to mention the oil also interacts with the flavor of the casing differently than other cooking methods. As Eni said, "The high heat also caramelizes the exterior slightly, giving you a deeper, more complex flavor than traditional grilling or boiling." The result is an upgrade on a campfire classic that is still quick and easy to make.
Tips for deep frying hot dogs
When it comes to deep frying hot dogs with a bread crumb coating, Lauren Eni advised keeping a few things in mind. "A dredge in seasoned breadcrumbs is a great way to keep things simple and tidy," the expert told Food Republic. "Roll the hot dog in flour, dip in beaten egg, then coat with panko or other fine breadcrumbs. Press gently so the crumbs stick, then fry until golden and crisp." Unlike other recipes like fried chicken that call for this method, hot dogs cook through more quickly, so you don't need as heavy of a batter. Using Eni's method provides that crispy layer of coating without drifting into corndog territory.
Of course, there are precautions to be taken anytime you deep fry food at home so nobody gets burned. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), be sure to use an oil with a high smoke point, like peanut or grapeseed, when frying at home. You should also avoid overcrowding your basket or skillet, and never use utensils that can melt. You can't enjoy deep fried hot dogs if you accidentally start a grease fire in your kitchen, so be sure to safely set up your fry station ahead of time. As long as you practice frying safely, you'll be enjoying extra crispy hot dogs with a layer of unmatched caramelized flavor — without any extra toppings — in no time.