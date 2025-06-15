The Crispy Upgrade For Hot Dogs That Doesn't Require Extra Toppings

As good as hot dogs are, very rarely do we eat them plain. There are tons of ways to customize a classic hot dog with toppings that give main character energy — but you can't always get that ideal crispy bite just from condiments. So what can you do to achieve that outer snap without adding anything on top? We spoke to Lauren Eni, CMO at Dietz and Watson, to get the inside scoop.

Our expert revealed that the secret is in how you cook the hot dogs. Say goodbye to roasting weenies over a fire, the best way to cook hot dogs for extra crispiness is in the deep fryer covered in breadcrumbs. According to Eni, "Deep frying adds a rich, crunchy outer layer while intensifying the flavor of the hot dog inside. If the dog has a natural casing, it becomes extra crisp and snappy." The exterior of the dog combined with the crumb coat directly reacts to the hot oil, which gives the inner meat time to cook, while the outside develops a crunchy layer. Not to mention the oil also interacts with the flavor of the casing differently than other cooking methods. As Eni said, "The high heat also caramelizes the exterior slightly, giving you a deeper, more complex flavor than traditional grilling or boiling." The result is an upgrade on a campfire classic that is still quick and easy to make.