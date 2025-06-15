How Long Should You Wait Before Cutting A Freshly Baked Cake?

On the other hand, if you're picking up a cake from a bakery, whether it's a locally-owned shop or a larger commercial outfit, like at Sam's Club or Costco (and yes, cakes are one of the most craveable Costco bakery desserts available), Trina Dekett told us you might have to wait to slice into it for the opposite reason you would a freshly baked cake at home. "Most decorated cakes are assembled using frozen or very chilled cake layers," she said, before explaining that pastry chefs do it this way because heat melts buttercream and most fillings — which can make decorating ornate cakes a real pain if they don't start with near-frozen ingredients.

"Instead of waiting for your cake to cool, you're waiting for it to come to room temperature," Dekett commented. According to her, it usually takes about two to three hours of sitting at room temperature before you can cut into these to avoid the struggle of slicing into a frozen cake, as well as to be sure you're getting clean pieces.

It's the same deal with ice cream cakes, which are supposed to come frozen, but which also require some thawing before cutting — though not as much as decorated cold cakes from a bakery, because you don't want it to start melting. It's best to wait up to 30 minutes if you have a larger ice cream cake (more like 20 minutes if it's smaller) and the room isn't too warm.