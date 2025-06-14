The Best Way To Store And Reheat Leftover Hot Dog Buns
Hot dog and bun manufacturers have course-corrected since Steve Martin crashed out in his movie "Father of the Bride" (eight dogs but 12 buns? Why?), but it does seem like you always end up with leftover buns after the cookout or dinner. So what is the best way to store them — and then reheat them so that they're just as good later as they were when you first opened them? Food Republic got the skinny from Stephanie Powell, recipe developer at S. Rosen's Baking Company. "The best storage method depends on when you are planning on using [them] again," Powell said.
Powell continued by telling us that if you plan on using them by the best by date, you should store them "at room temperature away from heat sources (like vents or sunlight) or moisture." You can keep them in their original bag, and storing them away from anything that generates heat helps prevent moisture from building up inside the bag, which can lead to molding. Buns should keep up to a week in optimal conditions.
If your buns start to stale a bit, our expert suggested steaming them by putting a grate over a hot pot of water. Powell also told us that putting them on the grill won't give you a soft texture, "but it will warm them nicely and produce some nice toastiness." You can also toast them on the skillet or crisp them in the air fryer, along with leftover hot dogs.
What if you want to keep buns longer than a week?
If the next time you anticipate your household enjoying hot dogs is after a month, keeping them on the counter in their original bag is not the plan. That's why Stephanie Powell recommended, "For long-term storage[,] freezing them is the best option."
Our expert advised us to put the buns in a double bag before freezing, saying they should stay good for up to six months this way (so you might want to write the date on them). Double-bagging them can mean keeping them in their original bag and then placing a zip-top bag around that, or removing them from the OG bag, wrapping them up with foil or plastic wrap, and then placing them in a zip-top bag. Either way, air is the enemy, so you'll want to be sure to press out as much as you can before you close them up. This can help stave off freezer burn (so if you're using them to make PBB&Js — peanut butter, banana, and jelly sandwiches — you can enjoy every bite).
Powell continued, "Thaw them on the counter when you are ready, and never microwave any buns." The reason for this is that the microwave distributes heat unevenly, and then once removed from the appliance, your hot dog buns might seem pillowy initially, but they'll rapidly harden.