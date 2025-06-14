The Best Way To Store And Reheat Leftover Hot Dog Buns

Hot dog and bun manufacturers have course-corrected since Steve Martin crashed out in his movie "Father of the Bride" (eight dogs but 12 buns? Why?), but it does seem like you always end up with leftover buns after the cookout or dinner. So what is the best way to store them — and then reheat them so that they're just as good later as they were when you first opened them? Food Republic got the skinny from Stephanie Powell, recipe developer at S. Rosen's Baking Company. "The best storage method depends on when you are planning on using [them] again," Powell said.

Powell continued by telling us that if you plan on using them by the best by date, you should store them "at room temperature away from heat sources (like vents or sunlight) or moisture." You can keep them in their original bag, and storing them away from anything that generates heat helps prevent moisture from building up inside the bag, which can lead to molding. Buns should keep up to a week in optimal conditions.

If your buns start to stale a bit, our expert suggested steaming them by putting a grate over a hot pot of water. Powell also told us that putting them on the grill won't give you a soft texture, "but it will warm them nicely and produce some nice toastiness." You can also toast them on the skillet or crisp them in the air fryer, along with leftover hot dogs.