Sandwiches In California's Bay Area Hit Different Thanks To This Bread

When it comes to regional food inventions and legacies, the Bay Area can stack up pound for pound with anywhere else. Sourdough bread, Rice-A-Roni, It's-it ice cream sandwiches, Vietnamese garlic noodles, fortune cookies, Mai Tais, and of course, Mission-style burritos, the Bay's imprint on the culinary scene is indelible. One region-specific food item you might not know about is the city's favorite bread (outside of sourdough), which is, strangely, somewhat harder to find once you leave the Northern Californian metropolis: Dutch crunch.

Dutch crunch is the perfect sandwich bread. With a hard exterior lined by tectonic cracks in the crust and a soft, absorbent interior, the bread is perfect for handling vegetables and sauces without falling apart — all while giving you the textural contrast you crave. It gets its unique topography from a thick paste made from yeast, white rice flour, sugar, water, salt, and oil, which is then spread over the top of the dough once it rises. As the loaf bakes, the paste hardens into the shell that makes the bread so iconic.

The only downside is that if you bite into it with too much enthusiasm, there's a decent chance you'll wake up the next day with the roof of your mouth torn up worse than a kitten playing with a house plant. Luckily, there's a time-honored Bay Area tradition to get around that: Flip the sandwich upside down to enjoy all the flavor with none of the pain.