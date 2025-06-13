How To Prevent Hot Dogs From Splitting Open
A split hot dog isn't necessarily a bad thing, bringing nostalgia for childhood barbecues or quick dinners cooked in a pan. But sometimes you want a more picturesque dog, and for that, a little knowledge of why they split and how to prevent it is needed. That's why Food Republic spoke to an expert: to ensure that your barbecues turn out exactly the way you want them.
Tim Tobitsch, founder of Food Truck Insight, gave us his thoughts on the matter. He advises that the temperature rising too quickly is what causes naturally-cased hot dogs to split. "In my experience[,] a hot dog will split when it exceeds approximately 180 degrees Fahrenheit, but variations in casing [mean] this isn't a hard and fast rule," he said. In order to have them fully cook before they reach that point, he prefers to take them off the heat right before they're about to split. "If you pay attention, you should be able to spot signs of a burst before it happens. Rotation of the hot dog while cooking also helps, and you don't need a roller grill to do it!"
"To achieve this effect, a 'low and slow' approach is the way to go," Tobitsch explained. "However, because we are talking about hot dogs, slow will take approximately 10 minutes. It's worth the wait." High heat is great for steaks, but running your grill too hot is something to avoid doing when grilling hot dogs. Aiming for between 350 and 375 degrees will help you hit the sweet spot, which, according to Tobitsch, should be between 145 and 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
More tricks to prevent hot dog splitting
There are different tricks and techniques you pick up over the years as a grillmaster. Learning to effortlessly turn hot dogs on the grill by using skewers to turn multiples at once while keeping even cooks on all the links is one such game-changer, but there are plenty of others. Scoring is something you hear about a lot when it comes to cooking hot dogs, but according to Tim Tobitsch, it's not a one-size-fits-all solution.
"If you are working with open flame and want a slight charred effect, scoring can be a great way [to prevent splitting]. However, if taking this approach, choose a skinless frank as opposed to one with natural casing," he said. "It will save you money and, once scored, you will have negated the primary purpose of any hot dog's natural casing."
Since the issue of splitting is one of a too-rapid introduction to high heat, another way to circumvent the issue is to take the best tip for next-level hot dog grilling that you may have never thought of: simmering them in a beer bath on the grill. Take a pan that can stand direct heat, fill it with beer, seasonings, and even pickled onions, and once they're hot (and dried, so they're not dripping wet), transfer them to the grill. By introducing them to the flames while already heated through, you can avoid splitting your casing.