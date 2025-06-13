How To Prevent Hot Dogs From Splitting Open

A split hot dog isn't necessarily a bad thing, bringing nostalgia for childhood barbecues or quick dinners cooked in a pan. But sometimes you want a more picturesque dog, and for that, a little knowledge of why they split and how to prevent it is needed. That's why Food Republic spoke to an expert: to ensure that your barbecues turn out exactly the way you want them.

Tim Tobitsch, founder of Food Truck Insight, gave us his thoughts on the matter. He advises that the temperature rising too quickly is what causes naturally-cased hot dogs to split. "In my experience[,] a hot dog will split when it exceeds approximately 180 degrees Fahrenheit, but variations in casing [mean] this isn't a hard and fast rule," he said. In order to have them fully cook before they reach that point, he prefers to take them off the heat right before they're about to split. "If you pay attention, you should be able to spot signs of a burst before it happens. Rotation of the hot dog while cooking also helps, and you don't need a roller grill to do it!"

"To achieve this effect, a 'low and slow' approach is the way to go," Tobitsch explained. "However, because we are talking about hot dogs, slow will take approximately 10 minutes. It's worth the wait." High heat is great for steaks, but running your grill too hot is something to avoid doing when grilling hot dogs. Aiming for between 350 and 375 degrees will help you hit the sweet spot, which, according to Tobitsch, should be between 145 and 165 degrees Fahrenheit.