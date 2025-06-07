How To Reheat Meatloaf So It Stays Moist And Delicious

Fresh meatloaf is moist, affordable, flavorful, and tender. Reheated meatloaf, however, can quickly become a dry brick of beef if reheated improperly. That's why we spoke with Rachel Kirk, recipe developer with Laughing Spatula, to learn how to preserve all the things that make America's favorite dinner so delicious.

Kirk tells us that if you've sliced your meatloaf, all you have to do is lay a damp paper towel over it before microwaving for 30 seconds. However, things may get a bit more complicated if your meatloaf is still whole. "If you have a whole meatloaf, you can place it in a steamer basket for about [five to seven] minutes and it will retain its moisture (and sometimes, it's even better!)," she says. "If you don't have a steamer basket, preheat [the] oven to 300 degrees [Fahrenheit], wrap the meatloaf in foil, with about [two tablespoons] of broth and bake until heated through, about 20 minutes."

The key to all of these methods is to create a moist, warm environment without cooking your meal any further, as overcooking meatloaf is one of the most common mistakes that dries it out. While short bursts in the microwave or steamer basket won't dry out the meat, Kirk's tips for the oven method are particularly important to follow. Still, Kirk is quick to tell us that reheated meatloaf doesn't have to be worse than fresh — the method you choose is a great opportunity to add more flavor.