How To Reheat Meatloaf So It Stays Moist And Delicious
Fresh meatloaf is moist, affordable, flavorful, and tender. Reheated meatloaf, however, can quickly become a dry brick of beef if reheated improperly. That's why we spoke with Rachel Kirk, recipe developer with Laughing Spatula, to learn how to preserve all the things that make America's favorite dinner so delicious.
Kirk tells us that if you've sliced your meatloaf, all you have to do is lay a damp paper towel over it before microwaving for 30 seconds. However, things may get a bit more complicated if your meatloaf is still whole. "If you have a whole meatloaf, you can place it in a steamer basket for about [five to seven] minutes and it will retain its moisture (and sometimes, it's even better!)," she says. "If you don't have a steamer basket, preheat [the] oven to 300 degrees [Fahrenheit], wrap the meatloaf in foil, with about [two tablespoons] of broth and bake until heated through, about 20 minutes."
The key to all of these methods is to create a moist, warm environment without cooking your meal any further, as overcooking meatloaf is one of the most common mistakes that dries it out. While short bursts in the microwave or steamer basket won't dry out the meat, Kirk's tips for the oven method are particularly important to follow. Still, Kirk is quick to tell us that reheated meatloaf doesn't have to be worse than fresh — the method you choose is a great opportunity to add more flavor.
Add even more flavor to reheated meatloaf
Even if your original recipe was a bit dry, there are plenty of ingredients that will seriously upgrade your meatloaf. Rachel Kirk emphasizes that a little bit of broth can revive the dish by adding moisture while introducing extra flavor. You might even create leftovers that are better than the fresh version.
Kirk says that just about any broth (use homemade; it's way better than store-bought) will work well and impart its own character to the meat as it steams. However, you can also go in another direction and use chicken stock, packets from your favorite ramen, or even a bit of booze. "If you have a rich beef meatloaf, you can mix a little bit of red wine with beef broth for an even deeper flavor," Kirk tells us.
You can also water down thicker ingredients to add a broader range of flavors. Ketchup, a popular pairing with meatloaf, may not have enough moisture to create sufficient steam, but diluting it by half with water is an easy way to add tomato tanginess on a reheat. Similarly, the smoky alternative for ketchup haters — barbecue sauce — adds tons of sweetness and spice, perfect for mixing up tastes if you get tired of your loaf's original flavor. Provided you water them down appropriately, there are practically no limitations on what you can use to create steam.