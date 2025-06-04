The Fried Chicken Hot Dog Hybrid You Can Find At One Fast Food Chain

If you've ever had a moment when you're craving chicken tenders and a hot dog, the good news is that you no longer have to choose between the two. On April 28, Wienerschnitzel — the fast food hot dog chain that recently announced it'll be opening new locations within Walmart stores across the country — launched a line of Southern Bird Dogs, which feature a marinated chicken breast tender coated in a signature crunchy breading inside a hot dog bun.

Wienerschnitzel customers can choose from three flavors: Bacon Ranch, Buffalo Ranch, and BBQ. The Bacon Ranch Bird Dog has notes of smokiness and features a fried chicken tender in a steamed bun topped with diced bacon, two slices of tomato, and ranch sauce. The Buffalo Bird Dog is nearly identical and pairs all of the toppings of the Ranch dog (sans bacon) with a drizzle of fiery buffalo sauce for a tangy, spicy twist. The BBQ Bird Dog goes in a different direction with grilled onions, pickle spear, and barbecue sauce (we imagine that the sweetness of the grilled onions and the zip of the pickle spear will pair perfectly with the fried chicken tender).

Each fully loaded Southern Bird Dog is $4.99. Customers can also order the chicken strips on the side – either as a combo with fries at $6.99 for a small and $12.99 for a large, or add additional chicken tenders to their meal for $2. It's unclear whether the Southern Bird Dogs and chicken strips are limited edition items or here to stay, but for now, customers can order them from Wienerschnitzel's permanent menu.