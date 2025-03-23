The 2 Ingredient DIY Cleaner That Will Remove Those Pesky Stains From Your Wooden Kitchen Table

Cleaning a kitchen can feel overwhelming when you've got dozens of bottles of cleaner sitting under your sink, each with a different purpose. Especially when you're trying to maintain something as delicate as a wooden kitchen table, reaching for the wrong cleaner can lead to ruined furniture. But what if we told you there's a way to remove wood stains simply using ingredients you already have in your pantry? Don't believe us? We consulted Hector Stewart, CEO at Baltimore Home Cleaning Services, to learn more.

So what should you reach for to clean wood tables? Salt and olive oil. According to Stewart, "if you have a stubborn white watermark or other stain on a wooden kitchen table, a mixture of olive oil and salt can work wonders. It might sound like salad dressing, but this combo actually lifts stains and reconditions the wood at the same time." While it may seem odd to reach for olive oil as your liquid base, it's important to remember that water can actually stain wooden furniture, so it's good to reach for an ingredient that won't add further damage. It's best to use equal parts salt and olive oil for an even mixture that isn't too abrasive, but instead actually helps draw out and remove the moisture causing the stains. Skeptics may opt to use other ingredients, like mayonnaise, for removing water stains — but olive oil and salt truly work wonders, and we'll explain how.