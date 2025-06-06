Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Way To Prep Fresh Chiles

Aside from his restaurants and TV appearances, Gordon Ramsay has built a sizable following for his easy, sensible tips covering everything from the best fried eggs to determining the doneness of a steak. But his method for prepping fresh chiles is particularly ingenious thanks to how easy, effective, and efficient it is.

In an interview with People, Ramsay suggests: "Put a handful of fresh chiles into the freezer. Then grate a little — or as much as you want — into curries, sauces and burgers." This is a great way to save time and effort when you don't feel like dicing chiles yourself — plus, it's nearly impossible to dice any vegetable as finely as a grater can. Freezing them beforehand firms them up, so the chile won't squish or bend during the process. Frozen chiles can also last for up to a year in the freezer, almost perfectly preserving their flavor.

A common mistake with DIY frozen vegetables is not blanching them first to kill off the enzymes that cause discoloration and mushy textures. However, peppers of almost all varieties don't seem to experience this problem. Just grab any extras you have left over, seal them in an airtight bag, label the date, and freeze. There's an endless number of applications for grated chiles, so you can basically consider them an extra seasoning that's easy to keep on hand.