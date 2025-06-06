Most people would agree that butter makes everything better — especially when it comes to baked goods. Imagine a croissant without its signature richness or a cinnamon roll without its melt-in-your-mouth texture. But does that mean all butter is made equal? Not necessarily, according to Alton Brown.

In a segment on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," the chef noted that most baking recipes call for unsalted butter, which allows you to control salt quantities and prevent over-salting. Not only that, but Brown explained that the price tag of the butter does actually matter. More expensive butters tend to be higher quality, and cheaper grocery store butters often contain a higher percentage of water and less butterfat, which can affect both flavor and texture.

That doesn't mean you need to splurge every time, though. When you're at the store trying to choose butter, simply opt for unsalted butter that has a high butterfat content (82% and above) and no additives or preservatives. European-style butters — like Kerrygold (the best store-bought butter brand) or Plugrá — often meet that standard and taste different from American butter, whether imported or made domestically. Thanks to European regulations, these butters have higher butterfat content than most American brands, making them a solid choice for bakers.