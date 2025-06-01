The Essential Ingredients You Need For Corned Beef, According To An Expert

Corned beef (which differs from salt beef) is tender, flavorful, and salty, thanks to an intense days-long curing process. While you can pick up corned beef at the supermarket, you may be curious how to make it yourself. Food Republic spoke to Sarri Harper, owner of Carnegie Deli, to find out what she considers to be the essential ingredients for curing your own corned beef at home.

When making your shopping list, you'll want to add kosher salt, pink curing salt, sugar, garlic, bay leaves, black peppercorns, mustard seed, and allspice to it. "These aren't just ingredients — they're the building blocks of flavor and preservation," Harper said. In fact, both types of salt play a key role in curing meat. Kosher salt helps to remove water, add flavor, and act as a preservative. Alternatively, curing salt contains both sodium nitrate and sodium nitrite, which helps stop bacterial growth as well as add color to the final product.

Of course, the cut of beef you use for corned beef is just as important as the rest of your ingredients. "Brisket is the gold standard — its fat and muscle structure make for a flavorful, tender result," Harper explained. When in doubt, she said to just look for good marbling, which indicates that a cut of meat has a decent amount of fat running through it, making it much more tender once cooked. That, Harper noted, or a cut that can handle a long cure and slow cook, like a bottom round, means you're in business.