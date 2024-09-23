Wait, Avocados Are Berries?

Many people know that avocados are technically a fruit and not a vegetable, but you might be shocked to hear that they're in the same category as blueberries. You heard that right — avocados are scientifically categorized as berries. More specifically, they are defined as single-seed berries because of the large pit in the fruit's center, and there are even more intricacies that qualify them for the title.

While fruit lovers may define berries by their size, flavor, and appearance, the scientific community categorizes berries by their composition and structure. Berries grow from the single ovary of a plant; they have an outer layer known as the exocarp (in this case, the avocado's dark green, textured skin); and either multiple seeds or a single large seed in the center. Between the skin and the seed is the fleshy mesocarp; in avocados, this is the edible light green flesh that stores oils, vitamins, and fiber. Avocados meet all of these criteria to gain their berry status.

Single-seed berries like the avocado are similar in composition to drupes (think cherries, peaches, and olives). Still, they firmly fall into the berry category because they lack a stony pit. The avocado's pit, despite its common name, is not the seed itself, but a layer surrounding the seed, called the endocarp. The avocado's endocarp is thin and soft, unlike the pit of a fruit like the peach, which has a hard, bark-like endocarp. While there are several varieties of avocados, they all share these anatomical foundations that establish them as berries.