The Easiest Way To Fix Gluey Mashed Potatoes Is Also The Most Delicious
Hot take: There's never been a meal that couldn't use a generous side of fluffy, flavorful mashed potatoes. However, despite the simplicity of the dish's ingredients, there are certain pitfalls a cook must avoid, and those traps can present themselves in various ways. That's why we spoke to Melanie Shurka, the executive chef and owner of Kubeh in New York City, to get the low-down scoop on what can cause a pot of mashed potatoes to take on a gluey texture, how to fix it if it occurs, and — more importantly — how to avoid that problem in the first place.
One of the best ways to keep gluey potatoes from happening at all? Add fat early. "At Kubeh, we use heavy cream instead of milk and butter," Shurka says. The rich dairy helps offset the starch content that often causes potatoes to turn gummy. Just make sure to boil the potatoes properly, and you should be set up for success.
But if things go sideways and your spuds come out gluey anyway, don't panic — the fix is also delicious. According to Shurka, the key to saving a batch of sticky potatoes is a simple two-word solution: "Adding butter." Not using butter is a common mistake with mashed potatoes, both in terms of flavor and texture. A simple ratio to consider is one tablespoon of melted butter for every pound of potatoes. Drizzle the butter in and use a spatula to carefully incorporate it into the bulk of the taters.
How to prevent gluey mashed potatoes from the outset
Of course, why fix gluey potatoes when you can avoid them becoming that way in the first place? One of the easiest ways to create gummy potatoes, according to Melanie Shurka, is to cook them improperly. "We prefer boiling our potatoes, since the starch from the potatoes are released," she says. When you bake them, however, "mashed potatoes get gluey since the starch is preserved."
Choosing the right kind of potato is also important. "We use russet potatoes since they're versatile," Shurka advises, pointing out that this type of spud can be boiled for ultra-creamy mashed potatoes and roasted for other dishes, like home fries. On the other hand, a variety like Purple Majesty is not the best potato for mashed potatoes, as it has a propensity for becoming gluey quickly upon being handled.
You can also look to kitchen equipment to help prevent gumminess. Using a potato ricer is one trick restaurants use to make their mashed potatoes taste better. The ricer allows you to break down the potatoes without having to worry about overmashing them — which is one of the quickest ways to get gluey spuds.