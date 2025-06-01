The Easiest Way To Fix Gluey Mashed Potatoes Is Also The Most Delicious

Hot take: There's never been a meal that couldn't use a generous side of fluffy, flavorful mashed potatoes. However, despite the simplicity of the dish's ingredients, there are certain pitfalls a cook must avoid, and those traps can present themselves in various ways. That's why we spoke to Melanie Shurka, the executive chef and owner of Kubeh in New York City, to get the low-down scoop on what can cause a pot of mashed potatoes to take on a gluey texture, how to fix it if it occurs, and — more importantly — how to avoid that problem in the first place.

One of the best ways to keep gluey potatoes from happening at all? Add fat early. "At Kubeh, we use heavy cream instead of milk and butter," Shurka says. The rich dairy helps offset the starch content that often causes potatoes to turn gummy. Just make sure to boil the potatoes properly, and you should be set up for success.

But if things go sideways and your spuds come out gluey anyway, don't panic — the fix is also delicious. According to Shurka, the key to saving a batch of sticky potatoes is a simple two-word solution: "Adding butter." Not using butter is a common mistake with mashed potatoes, both in terms of flavor and texture. A simple ratio to consider is one tablespoon of melted butter for every pound of potatoes. Drizzle the butter in and use a spatula to carefully incorporate it into the bulk of the taters.