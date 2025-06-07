The 3 Cheeses To Steer Clear Of For Grilled Cheese
Whether you've made grilled cheese only a handful of times or it's your go-to gooey sandwich, there's a good chance you've made one of the many common grilled cheese mistakes. From choosing the wrong bread to using too high of a cooking temperature, there are lots of ways to flub up this comfort food — but the top faux pas may be selecting the wrong cheese. To help us figure out which varieties to avoid stacking or spreading on our bread slices, Food Republic talked with John Politte, chef, founder, and host of "It's Only Food."
"Feta, while tasty ... doesn't melt well and can make the sandwich crumbly instead of gooey," Politte says. Next up: parmesan. "Although flavorful, it's too hard to melt properly for grilled cheese. It works better as a topping or mixed with other mozzarella-type cheeses," he explains, adding that he does, however, enjoy grating parmesan on the outside of the sandwich before grilling. "It adds a flavorful crust."
Finally, if you want to avoid winding up with a soggy grilled cheese, Politte recommends staying away from cottage cheese. While some soft cheeses can work well, cottage cheese contains so much moisture that it isn't ideal for melting in the sandwich.
Cheeses you should use in a grilled cheese
One popular choice for grilled cheese is cheddar, thanks to its meltability. Plus, you have choices — opt for sharp for a more intense bite, or go with a version that's a little milder. But John Politte also recommended other semi-hard cheeses. "Fontina [is a] creamy and slightly nutty cheese [that] melts beautifully, adding a rich flavor to your sandwich," he says. "Aged Gouda can bring a rich, caramel-like flavor and unparalleled creaminess." Additionally, he says that Gruyère "provides a lovely nuttiness and pairs well with caramelized onions."
Softer, spreadable options can work well too. Politte suggests reaching for brie or goat cheese for a rich filling. "Brie adds a creamy texture for a touch of luxury and can be complemented with ingredients like apple slices or fig jam," he says. Meanwhile, Politte praises goat cheese for its tang, saying that it pairs harmoniously with other common grilled cheese fillings like herbs or roasted veggies.
Not sure where to start? Simply try combining one of Politte's suggestions with your typical choice and go from there. After all, there's nothing wrong with having a motto of two cheeses being better than one. Just remember: If you're looking for the meltiest possible grilled cheese sandwich, and you're using a semi-hard cheese, grate your own instead of using pre-shredded varieties.