The 3 Cheeses To Steer Clear Of For Grilled Cheese

Whether you've made grilled cheese only a handful of times or it's your go-to gooey sandwich, there's a good chance you've made one of the many common grilled cheese mistakes. From choosing the wrong bread to using too high of a cooking temperature, there are lots of ways to flub up this comfort food — but the top faux pas may be selecting the wrong cheese. To help us figure out which varieties to avoid stacking or spreading on our bread slices, Food Republic talked with John Politte, chef, founder, and host of "It's Only Food."

"Feta, while tasty ... doesn't melt well and can make the sandwich crumbly instead of gooey," Politte says. Next up: parmesan. "Although flavorful, it's too hard to melt properly for grilled cheese. It works better as a topping or mixed with other mozzarella-type cheeses," he explains, adding that he does, however, enjoy grating parmesan on the outside of the sandwich before grilling. "It adds a flavorful crust."

Finally, if you want to avoid winding up with a soggy grilled cheese, Politte recommends staying away from cottage cheese. While some soft cheeses can work well, cottage cheese contains so much moisture that it isn't ideal for melting in the sandwich.