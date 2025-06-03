Should You Use Oil-Packed Tuna For Your Next Melt?

Canned tuna is a great way to have quick and easy access to fish, especially for a classic recipe like the tuna melt. What some might not know is that this product comes in two main varieties: oil-packed and water-packed tuna. But which one should you use for your next sandwich? We spoke to John Politte, chef, founder, and host of "It's Only Food," to learn more.

"Tuna in oil tastes richer, making your tuna melt more flavorful," Politte explains. "The oil adds moisture, making the tuna creamier and more satisfying." That smoother texture also helps the tuna meld better with the cheese and creates a nice contrast with the crunchy bread. Even Ina Garten uses oil-packed tuna for her version of the sandwich, citing the moistness as key to achieving the ultimate comfort food experience.

The only drawbacks Politte notes are the potential for more grease. However, you can limit that by straining as much of the oil as possible before adding the tuna to the sandwich. That way, you preserve both texture and taste.