Should You Use Oil-Packed Tuna For Your Next Melt?
Canned tuna is a great way to have quick and easy access to fish, especially for a classic recipe like the tuna melt. What some might not know is that this product comes in two main varieties: oil-packed and water-packed tuna. But which one should you use for your next sandwich? We spoke to John Politte, chef, founder, and host of "It's Only Food," to learn more.
"Tuna in oil tastes richer, making your tuna melt more flavorful," Politte explains. "The oil adds moisture, making the tuna creamier and more satisfying." That smoother texture also helps the tuna meld better with the cheese and creates a nice contrast with the crunchy bread. Even Ina Garten uses oil-packed tuna for her version of the sandwich, citing the moistness as key to achieving the ultimate comfort food experience.
The only drawbacks Politte notes are the potential for more grease. However, you can limit that by straining as much of the oil as possible before adding the tuna to the sandwich. That way, you preserve both texture and taste.
Pair water-packed tuna with other flavorful ingredients
You can, of course, also use water-packed tuna, which naturally has its own pros and cons. "Tuna in water is lighter and flakier, offering a different texture in the sandwich," John Politte says. This can be a good option if you want to contrast the heavier consistency of the melted cheese — giving the sandwich more of a textural contrast that may be more physically pleasing.
The cons of using water-packed tuna can significantly impact a tuna melt in particular. "It can be drier than oil-packed tuna," Politte says, "which might mean you need to add mayonnaise or other moist ingredients." Cream cheese also works well when mixed with canned tuna as a non-mayo alternative, but it won't have the same effect as oils in terms of moisture and richness. Politte reminds chefs that water doesn't provide any added flavor like oil does, meaning your tuna may taste bland without extra seasoning. Some good flavoring agents include dill and chopped red onion for crunch and spice, but you'll need to mix them well so they incorporate fully with the tuna. In the end, it comes down to dietary needs, texture, and flavor preferences — and while water-packed tuna is still a great option, it may not be the tastiest choice for a tuna melt.