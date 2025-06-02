How To Freeze Crepes Like A Pro And Prevent Them From Sticking Together

Crepes are simple but delightful pancake alternatives that are real crowd-pleasers. While they've become a choice option for breakfast and brunch outings (here are some stacked and loaded brunch recipes), they are also a great treat to enjoy from the comfort of your own home. Whether you're into savory crepes (salmon and spinach crepes are a winning combo) or like to keep it sweet with caramelised pineapple crepes, you can save yourself some hassle by making crepes in advance and freezing them. If you have the right game plan, your crepes will keep for months.

The first step in freezing crepes like a pro is making sure they are stacked properly. To prevent them from sticking together, place a sheet of wax or parchment paper between each crepe. You should then put the entire stack into an airtight, freezer-safe container. Opting for an airtight container is the best way to prevent freezer burn, but if you can't get your hands on an airtight container, one alternative is to grab some plastic wrap and cover the whole stack with it. This step prevents moisture from interfering with the crepes' texture, freshness, and quality. If you follow these steps, the frozen crepes will last for up to four months.