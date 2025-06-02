How To Freeze Crepes Like A Pro And Prevent Them From Sticking Together
Crepes are simple but delightful pancake alternatives that are real crowd-pleasers. While they've become a choice option for breakfast and brunch outings (here are some stacked and loaded brunch recipes), they are also a great treat to enjoy from the comfort of your own home. Whether you're into savory crepes (salmon and spinach crepes are a winning combo) or like to keep it sweet with caramelised pineapple crepes, you can save yourself some hassle by making crepes in advance and freezing them. If you have the right game plan, your crepes will keep for months.
The first step in freezing crepes like a pro is making sure they are stacked properly. To prevent them from sticking together, place a sheet of wax or parchment paper between each crepe. You should then put the entire stack into an airtight, freezer-safe container. Opting for an airtight container is the best way to prevent freezer burn, but if you can't get your hands on an airtight container, one alternative is to grab some plastic wrap and cover the whole stack with it. This step prevents moisture from interfering with the crepes' texture, freshness, and quality. If you follow these steps, the frozen crepes will last for up to four months.
Other tips for freezing crepes
To ensure your crepes freeze as well as possible, it is important to freeze them without any fillings or toppings as these may complicate the freezing process and make the crepes soggy. To save your disappointment, only add the toppings or fillings once your crepes are thawed, heated, and ready to eat.
It's worth remembering that crepes are very delicate when frozen. To enjoy a dainty and undamaged crepe post-freezing, it is best to allow them to thaw entirely before removing them from the stack. Thawing the stack overnight in a refrigerator is the safest way to preserve the shape and texture of your crepes. If you're in a rush, you can also defrost them in the microwave, although this may compromise their texture. Once the crepes are thawed, you should heat them in a skillet to get them ready to eat. Then, all that's left to do is add your toppings and enjoy the crepes.