The Sweet Seasoning You Need For Just-Right Chicken Salad

Chicken salads can take some work and imagination to stay interesting for hungry-bellied lunchtime diners or people on the go. Whether you like your chicken salad simple with zero surprises or prefer something experimental like a curried spin on chicken salad, the trick to mastering this leafy chicken combo lies in small tweaks. The good news is, the super simple secret to an outstanding chicken salad may already be in your pantry. Working in some brown sugar might just be the delightful twist your chicken salad has been lacking all along.

Brown sugar is typically used for browning purposes, balancing out bitter or overpowering sour tastes, and tenderizing meat. Another key purpose is to enliven the umami taste, which offers a more complex, full-bodied, and savory dish that your taste buds will thank you for. In a chicken salad recipe, brown sugar sweetens the salad while allowing the dressing to keep the rich and tangy taste prominent. With a dash of lemon juice in the dressing mix, brown sugar helps tone down the acidity, which massively helps build a flavor profile that is well-rounded and far from your basic chicken salad. One or two tablespoons is usually enough to bring out the rich flavors in this go-to salad dish.