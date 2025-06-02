Fast Food Throwback: The Beloved McDonald's Breakfast Item You Probably Forgot About
When it comes to breakfast at the Golden Arches, some fans are in a perpetual state of mourning. Not only does McDonald's no longer serve all-day breakfast, but some items seem to have disappeared from the early morning menu as quickly as they arrived. One such elusive product from years past was the McSkillet Burrito.
This tasty breakfast food was introduced in 2007, offering a vibrant collection of ingredients including sausage, peppers, scrambled eggs, potatoes, salsa roja, and tomatoes, all wrapped in a flour tortilla. The McSkillet Burrito quickly earned a cult-like following, leaving fans devastated when the item was removed from menus in 2010.
To this day, those who were lucky enough to try the breakfast burrito during its three-year run happily recall the extra-zesty taste and reasonable price. One user on Reddit reminisced, "They were truly great for the value. If you added steak with the roja sauce[,] it was heaven!" Another Redditor speculated that high production costs were to blame for the McSkillet's departure: "From what they told me, it wasn't popular enough to keep since the ingredients cost a lot. I guess it just wasn't worth it."
In 2020, motivated fans even started a Change.org petition calling for the return of the McSkillet Burrito, with impassioned comments from supporters reading, "This was the best item McDonald's ever had!" and "Raise the price, I don't care. Put 'em back!" Sadly, the petition has received no response from McDonald's itself at the time of publication, but it seems that breakfast lovers still hold out hope for the burrito's potential return.
Other McDonald's breakfast offerings that didn't stick around
The list of discontinued McDonald's menu items that fans desperately want back is a rather long one. The history of McDonald's breakfast, in particular, is marked by the introduction of delicious treats exclusive to the most important meal of the day — only for many of them to disappear from the menu soon afterward.
Alongside the widely missed McSkillet Burrito, items like the Southern Style Chicken Biscuit, the Egg White Delight, and Fruit & Yogurt Parfaits all have fans wishing for revivals. Other offerings were always promised for a limited-time only — namely the Donut Sticks that were introduced in 2019. Even still, customers were sad to see the cinnamon-sugar McCafé item go — it likely drudged up the loss of another sweet breakfast treat, Cinnamelts. This sticky breakfast favorite first appeared in 2007 and disappeared in the early 2010s. Unsurprisingly, an additional Change.org petition called for the return of the beloved, icing-covered cinnamon bites, amassing over 18,000 signatures at the time of writing. Clearly, McDonald's patrons would love to see this item return to menus immediately.
In an effort to adjust menus back in 2023, McDonald's got rid of all the McCafé bakery items, including fan-favorite breakfast pastries like the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin, and Cinnamon Roll. Luckily for those who adore classics like the Sausage McMuffin and Egg McMuffin, these mainstays likely aren't going anywhere — but only time will tell how long any new additions to the McDonald's breakfast menu will stick around.