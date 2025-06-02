Fast Food Throwback: The Beloved McDonald's Breakfast Item You Probably Forgot About

When it comes to breakfast at the Golden Arches, some fans are in a perpetual state of mourning. Not only does McDonald's no longer serve all-day breakfast, but some items seem to have disappeared from the early morning menu as quickly as they arrived. One such elusive product from years past was the McSkillet Burrito.

This tasty breakfast food was introduced in 2007, offering a vibrant collection of ingredients including sausage, peppers, scrambled eggs, potatoes, salsa roja, and tomatoes, all wrapped in a flour tortilla. The McSkillet Burrito quickly earned a cult-like following, leaving fans devastated when the item was removed from menus in 2010.

To this day, those who were lucky enough to try the breakfast burrito during its three-year run happily recall the extra-zesty taste and reasonable price. One user on Reddit reminisced, "They were truly great for the value. If you added steak with the roja sauce[,] it was heaven!" Another Redditor speculated that high production costs were to blame for the McSkillet's departure: "From what they told me, it wasn't popular enough to keep since the ingredients cost a lot. I guess it just wasn't worth it."

In 2020, motivated fans even started a Change.org petition calling for the return of the McSkillet Burrito, with impassioned comments from supporters reading, "This was the best item McDonald's ever had!" and "Raise the price, I don't care. Put 'em back!" Sadly, the petition has received no response from McDonald's itself at the time of publication, but it seems that breakfast lovers still hold out hope for the burrito's potential return.