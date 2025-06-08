The Easiest Way To Peel Garlic Involves Your Microwave

Just ask Italy, garlic is a culinary godsend. But peeling it? Mamma mia — that's a whole other story. Those stubborn little papery skins cling to the cloves like they're madly in love, and sure, smashing garlic with the flat side of a knife may work, but it gets messy, and not everyone wants garlic smells lingering on their hands for the rest of the day. Fortunately for us all, there's one trick that makes peeling garlic nearly effortless... and it all happens inside your microwave.

A quick blast of heat in the microwave will loosen the garlic skins, making them slip right off the bulbs without a fuss. This is because microwaving garlic causes the natural moisture inside the cloves to create steam, which weakens the bond between the skin and the flesh. No more endless peeling or sticky fingers, and certainly no more shouting at an inanimate piece of garlic when a tiny piece of its skin just refuses to budge. Because we've all done that, right?

And the best part is this trick works whether you need just one cloves or entire bulbs. Just whack the garlic in the microwave for about 15 to 20 seconds, and when it's cool enough to handle, the skins should slide off easily. And this method is especially helpful if you're dealing with fresh garlic, which tends to have tighter skins, just be sure not to overheat the cloves, or they might start cooking before you even had a chance to use them.