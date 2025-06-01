Here's How To Use Banana Peels To Make A Cup Of Tea

To brew banana peel tea, begin by thoroughly washing the banana peel, then either cut it into smaller pieces or leave it whole, depending on your preference. Bring water to a boil in a saucepan and add the banana peel. Lower the heat and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, allowing the flavors, notes, and nutrients to infuse into the water. Remove the peel and strain the remaining liquid into a tea cup. The tea can be enjoyed warm, but it also makes for excellent homemade ice tea.

There are many ways to add a twist to banana peel tea. For a warm, cozy flavor, add spices like cinnamon, cloves, or allspice while simmering. A concentrated banana peel sleep tea can be brewed by simmering banana peels with cinnamon sticks, cloves, and allspice for two to four hours. After straining and storing the concentrate in the fridge, it can be mixed with water and warmed before serving.

To sweeten the tea, add a bit of honey or maple syrup. Milk or plant-based milk can be added for a smoother mouthfeel. To add another creative element, pour the banana peel tea into a fruit smoothie with cold brew coffee to add a slightly bitter zest. Banana peel tea can also be mixed with other teas, such as chamomile, lavender, or rooibos for a unique flavor. Experimenting with different ingredients and brewing methods will help you find your favorite way to enjoy this underrated drink.