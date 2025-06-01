Here's How To Use Banana Peels To Make A Cup Of Tea
Most people toss banana peels in the trash, but you can actually use them to brew a surprisingly healthy, flavorful tea. Tea, in general, is a relaxing drink to enjoy at home (traditional British high tea, anyone?), but banana peel tea contains nutrients like magnesium, potassium, and tryptophan, an amino acid that helps with sleep. Making banana peel tea is simple, all you have to do is steep banana peels in hot water. It's best to use organic bananas to avoid any pesticide exposure.
The taste of banana peel tea is mild and slightly sweet, with a subtle fruity scent and a hint of banana flavor. It's been compared to a weak black tea by some. The ripeness of the banana affects the flavor, as well. Ripe bananas draw out a sweeter taste in the tea, while green bananas result in a slightly more bitter taste. Brewing time also matters, with longer steeping leading to a stronger flavor. The exact history of banana peel tea is unclear but it likely has its roots in tropical areas, where bananas are typically grown. People in these regions have used banana peels for various purposes for generations.
Ways to make banana peel tea and creative alternatives
To brew banana peel tea, begin by thoroughly washing the banana peel, then either cut it into smaller pieces or leave it whole, depending on your preference. Bring water to a boil in a saucepan and add the banana peel. Lower the heat and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, allowing the flavors, notes, and nutrients to infuse into the water. Remove the peel and strain the remaining liquid into a tea cup. The tea can be enjoyed warm, but it also makes for excellent homemade ice tea.
There are many ways to add a twist to banana peel tea. For a warm, cozy flavor, add spices like cinnamon, cloves, or allspice while simmering. A concentrated banana peel sleep tea can be brewed by simmering banana peels with cinnamon sticks, cloves, and allspice for two to four hours. After straining and storing the concentrate in the fridge, it can be mixed with water and warmed before serving.
To sweeten the tea, add a bit of honey or maple syrup. Milk or plant-based milk can be added for a smoother mouthfeel. To add another creative element, pour the banana peel tea into a fruit smoothie with cold brew coffee to add a slightly bitter zest. Banana peel tea can also be mixed with other teas, such as chamomile, lavender, or rooibos for a unique flavor. Experimenting with different ingredients and brewing methods will help you find your favorite way to enjoy this underrated drink.