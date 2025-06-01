Is It Easy To Eat Gluten-Free At Texas Roadhouse?

If you're a gluten-free eater, you've doubtless encountered the joys (that was sarcasm) of attempting to eat out without getting glutened. Some restaurants are known to be better options, such as the chicken chain that's one of the best spots for gluten-free eats, Chick-fil-A. But if you're hankering for something a little fancier than fast food, what are your best options? Does a steak venue like Texas Roadhouse, for instance, have enough non-gluten choices to satisfy a gluten-free appetite?

The answer is ... yes! Texas Roadhouse offers an array of gluten-free friendly items, including its great-tasting steaks — though, like many restaurants, the chain warns that unintentional cross-contamination can happen in its kitchens, so diners should alert the staff if they have gluten intolerance, so extra precautions can be taken.

While some restaurants only have sparse non-gluten options that mostly include sides and drinks — meaning you won't get a filling meal if you dine there — Texas Roadhouse offers some hearty choices to leave you feeling full and satisfied. Included among gluten-free friendly dishes on offer are robust entree selections like Hand-Cut Steaks, Herb Crusted Chicken, Pork Chops, Grilled Shrimp, the Pulled Pork Dinner, and the Ranger Rib Basket. Various salads, burgers, and sandwiches also make the gluten-free cut, as do many side dishes, and even a couple of smother options to top your steak (like jack cheese and sauteed mushrooms). The caveat is that certain things will need to be omitted from specific dishes, like fries, rice, bread, croutons, and some sauces, to keep them gluten-free.