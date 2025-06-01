Is It Easy To Eat Gluten-Free At Texas Roadhouse?
If you're a gluten-free eater, you've doubtless encountered the joys (that was sarcasm) of attempting to eat out without getting glutened. Some restaurants are known to be better options, such as the chicken chain that's one of the best spots for gluten-free eats, Chick-fil-A. But if you're hankering for something a little fancier than fast food, what are your best options? Does a steak venue like Texas Roadhouse, for instance, have enough non-gluten choices to satisfy a gluten-free appetite?
The answer is ... yes! Texas Roadhouse offers an array of gluten-free friendly items, including its great-tasting steaks — though, like many restaurants, the chain warns that unintentional cross-contamination can happen in its kitchens, so diners should alert the staff if they have gluten intolerance, so extra precautions can be taken.
While some restaurants only have sparse non-gluten options that mostly include sides and drinks — meaning you won't get a filling meal if you dine there — Texas Roadhouse offers some hearty choices to leave you feeling full and satisfied. Included among gluten-free friendly dishes on offer are robust entree selections like Hand-Cut Steaks, Herb Crusted Chicken, Pork Chops, Grilled Shrimp, the Pulled Pork Dinner, and the Ranger Rib Basket. Various salads, burgers, and sandwiches also make the gluten-free cut, as do many side dishes, and even a couple of smother options to top your steak (like jack cheese and sauteed mushrooms). The caveat is that certain things will need to be omitted from specific dishes, like fries, rice, bread, croutons, and some sauces, to keep them gluten-free.
Other steakhouse chains with plentiful gluten-free options
Other steakhouse chains also serve up plentiful options for their gluten-free patrons. Ruth's Chris Steak House (one from our list of best chain steakhouses) has a particularly robust non-gluten menu, with options ranging from appetizers, salads, and sides to its signature steaks, chops, seafood entrees, and even several desserts. A perusal of the gluten-free menu almost makes you do a doubletake, thinking you've stumbled onto the regular menu by mistake.
Outback Steakhouse also has an impressively fleshed out gluten-free menu. From various steak options to grilled shrimp, salmon, and lobster tails, entree choices are plentiful. The chain's ribs and Alice Springs Chicken are also gluten-free friendly, as are various side dishes and multiple salads, with more dressing options than you can shake a didgeridoo at. Remarkably, even the restaurant's Chocolate Thunder from Down Under Dessert, with its fudgy pecan brownie base, vanilla ice cream, and toppings, is gluten free.
A good lineup can also be found at LongHorn Steakhouse. Various seafood dishes, ribs, chops, and steaks are good to go. A long list of salads also graces the GF menu (order them without croutons); various non-gluten sides, including soups, are on offer; the LH Burger and the Maverick Sandwich can be served gluten free if ordered without the bun or without bread and onions, respectively; and the Parmesan Crusted Chicken is an option, too, if ordered without the breadcrumbs.