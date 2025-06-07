The Warehouse Chain With The Cheapest Pizza Isn't Costco

For a chain of big-box warehouses, Costco has a remarkably devoted fanbase around the world. It makes sense given it's a members-only club and a one-stop shop for groceries, clothes, prescriptions, and even a surprisingly affordable lunch. More than anything, it's that cheap lunch in the Costco food court that fans watch like hawks. Though the retail store's famous hot dog and soda combo has remained $1.50 since the 1980s, Costco has been known to tweak its café offerings here and there, including adding Coke products to the food court in place of Pepsi. Costco's freshly made pizza has been touted as one of its best deals, but in truth, Sam's Club has it beat with more options and a lower price.

Neither company lists its full food court menu with prices online, but a standard pepperoni pizza at Costco will cost you $9.95, while a pie at Sam's Club is almost a dollar cheaper at $8.98. On top of that, Costco has doubled down on its policy that the food court is restricted to customers with an active membership, while Sam's Club is reportedly more relaxed when it comes to purchasing a café meal. This makes it both cheaper and easier to enjoy a warehouse chain pizza at Sam's Club.