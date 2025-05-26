The Breakfast Staple That Takes Chocolate Chip Cookies To A New Level

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so why not incorporate it into your desserts? Cereal can be a game-changing addition to a classic chocolate chip cookie recipe, and provides limitless options for customizations.

The benefits of adding breakfast cereals to cookies are twofold: amplified taste and texture. Rice Krispies offer a great crunch that complements melted chocolate chips, while Frosties maintain their chew factor even when baked. Grape-Nuts have already found their way into New England-style desserts, so mixing them into cookie batter will almost guarantee good results.

Most cereals can be added as-is into cookie batter, though the ratios will differ per cereal given each one's particular size and flavor profile. A good rule of thumb is half a cup to a full cup of cereal is plenty, and remember that crushed cereal may look like less, but the volume remains the same, so don't over-eyeball it.

As for flavor, some cereals were made to be more muted, and won't overpower the chocolate, whereas others are bursting with flavor. Coco Pops can be mixed in with dark chocolate chips for that lighter contrast, while Fruity Pebbles can be paired with white chocolate chips for a brighter take on the classic cookie. For a slightly more nutrition-boosted option, combine some Raisin Bran with caramel chips.