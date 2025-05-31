Tia Lupita Foods: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

ABC's "Shark Tank" has featured many unique food brands, from vegan cookie dough to pizza cupcakes. One of its most notable was Tia Lupita Foods — a small-batch hot sauce, salsa, and chips company. Hector Saldivar founded the business after facing a possible job relocation to North Carolina.

Tia Lupita Foods, named for Salvidar's mother, launched in 2018 and offers sauces made from natural ingredients with low sodium. There aren't any binders, preservatives, gluten, or added sugars in these products. Saldivar found that many of the hot sauces in America were runny and based on vinegar. But his mother's recipe used the pepper — jalapeno, habanero, or chipotle — to make the sauce.

Although Saldivar self-funded his start-up, the desire to expand his business required more money. That's when he turned to "Shark Tank" for financial help. Saldivar began his pitch by asking who liked tacos. Daymond John showed interest in Tia Lupita's profitability, but he didn't have a passion for the business. Frankly, he also didn't think it would grow. Mark Cuban was concerned about the finances and the scalability of the brand, while Lori Greiner and Barbara Corcoran were focused on the amount of debt Tia Lupita carried. It made the business appear too risky.

Despite the initial rejection, Saldivar continued his pitch, focusing on the ingredients in his products. He emphasized the use of nopales, or cactus (yes, you can eat it). Saldivar also spoke of the challenges he dealt with when combining innovation and authenticity in a Mexican brand. Then he asked for a $500,000 investment in exchange for 5% equity in the company.