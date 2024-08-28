Can You Eat Cactus?

Cactus might seem like an intimidating snack with its sharp spines, but both cactus fruit and the cactus plant itself are quite delicious — and yes, you can eat them both! The most commonly consumed cactus is from the genus Opuntia, which encompasses more than 100 species of cacti. You might know its common name, the prickly pear cactus. Opuntia grows from Canada to South America, but becomes a more important food source further south in warmer climates where drought is imminent.

On a plate, the cactus paddles — those green leaves on the plant that are covered in spines — are often called nopales, a staple in Mexican cuisine. Nopales can be eaten raw or cooked after they've been properly de-spined. To avoid the hassle of removing the spines, you can search for canned or jarred nopales at your local Mexican grocery store or farmers market. In terms of flavor, most agree that nopales taste like green beans and have the texture of okra — a little slimy.

From late spring to early fall, a happy Opuntia plant will produce fruit known as prickly pear or, if you're a Spanish speaker, tuna. These fruits bloom right on the tops of the cactus paddles from red, yellow, or purple flowers. Fruit from the prickly pear cactus takes on a red hue and a much rounder, fuller shape than the cactus paddles while retaining the spikes. The actual flavor of prickly pear fruit has been compared to melon, kiwi, or tart strawberry — super sweet.