2 Iconic Burger Restaurants You Didn't Know Originated In Austin, TX
Two of the most quintessential burger restaurants originated in Austin, Texas — P. Terry's Burger Stand and the Hopdoddy Burger Bar, both in our top-five little burgers in Austin. Fresh ingredients with uncomplicated menus are mainstays of both chains. P. Terry's offers a classic burger experience reminiscent of the '50s drive-thru era while Hopdoddy provides a contemporary bar-style atmosphere.
The similarities the two chains share also reveal their disparities. The diner who is looking for alcoholic options — like cocktails, draft beer, and wine — might appreciate Hopdoddy. The burgers are more unique with names like the Magic Shroom (a burger topped with goat cheese, mushrooms, mayo, basil pesto, lettuce, tomato, and onion) and the El Diablo (pepper jack, jalapeños and habaneros, carmelized onions, spicy salsa verde, chipotle aioli on top of a burger along with lettuce and tomato). Fries come with truffles, queso, or even nacho style. Diners can also choose sweet potato or even crispy Brussels sprouts.
P. Terry's Burger Stand features all-natural classics — hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chicken burgers, veggie burgers, and crispy chicken bites. Fries, oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, and banana bread are available, along with hand-spun milkshakes, lemonade, and fountain drinks. Breakfast is served until 11 a.m. daily.
P. Terry's is inspired by classic burger stands
An all-natural, 100% Black Angus classic American cheeseburger served on a bun without high fructose corn syrup, hand-spun shakes, and fresh-cut fries aren't the usual fare in most quick-serve restaurants. But P. Terry's Burger Stand isn't your typical burger joint.
Owner Patrick Terry had a childhood dream to create a burger stand that reminded him of the ones where he grew up in Abilene, Texas. The first location opened in 2005 at the corner of South Lamar and Barton Springs in Austin. After his wife read the book, "Fast Food Nation," they were inspired to build a restaurant that offered quality food (fresh and cooked to order) and better service than in the usual fast-food places.
The orange juice and lemonade are freshly squeezed. Even the baked goods and veggie burgers are made from scratch. Today, P. Terry's has grown from that walk-up and drive-thru store to nearly 35 locations across San Antonio, Houston, and Austin.
Crave-worthy, handmade burgers at Hopdoddy
If you like your burgers served with craft beer, then you have to check out Hopdoddy. The unique name is a combination of hops, a flower ingredient of beer, and doddy, a term for Black Angus cattle. In 2010, four partners joined together to open a restaurant on South Congress Avenue.
Hopdoddy brought something unique to the burger bar scene. Not only are they serving hand-crafted burgers from ethically sourced meats, but the buns are made from scratch, the fries are hand cut, and the shakes are hand-spun. Plus, every purchase of their Goodnight Good Cause Burger or their Texas Sling cocktail provides a donation to help out local musicians reach their harmonic dreams.
Not into a burger? Hopdoddy also offers chicken tenders and sandwiches made with chicken from RedBird Farms -– no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids, and cage-free birds. If you're so inclined, you can get your sandwich on housemade, gluten-free buns or served as a bowl.
Hopdoddy has locations throughout Texas, Arizona, California, and Denver, Colorado. The chain continues to grow with its acquisition of Grub Burger Bar (based in Bryan, Texas). Eventually, Grub Burger locations will all carry the Hopdoddy name. Together, the two chains are planning to operate 50 locations across the United States — but with most locations staying local in Texas.