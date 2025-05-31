2 Iconic Burger Restaurants You Didn't Know Originated In Austin, TX

Two of the most quintessential burger restaurants originated in Austin, Texas — P. Terry's Burger Stand and the Hopdoddy Burger Bar, both in our top-five little burgers in Austin. Fresh ingredients with uncomplicated menus are mainstays of both chains. P. Terry's offers a classic burger experience reminiscent of the '50s drive-thru era while Hopdoddy provides a contemporary bar-style atmosphere.

The similarities the two chains share also reveal their disparities. The diner who is looking for alcoholic options — like cocktails, draft beer, and wine — might appreciate Hopdoddy. The burgers are more unique with names like the Magic Shroom (a burger topped with goat cheese, mushrooms, mayo, basil pesto, lettuce, tomato, and onion) and the El Diablo (pepper jack, jalapeños and habaneros, carmelized onions, spicy salsa verde, chipotle aioli on top of a burger along with lettuce and tomato). Fries come with truffles, queso, or even nacho style. Diners can also choose sweet potato or even crispy Brussels sprouts.

P. Terry's Burger Stand features all-natural classics — hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chicken burgers, veggie burgers, and crispy chicken bites. Fries, oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, and banana bread are available, along with hand-spun milkshakes, lemonade, and fountain drinks. Breakfast is served until 11 a.m. daily.