What Went Wrong With Jamie Oliver's Restaurant Chain?

In May of 2019, it was announced that the restaurant group owned by celebrity chef Jamie Oliver was going into administration and shutting down 22 of the company's 25 locations in the United Kingdom. Going into administration is a process that comes when a company is either insolvent or soon will be. Administrators take control of the company's assets and decide if it can be saved or must be liquidated. This came after 17 years of empire-building for the man known as "The Naked Chef," and left an estimated 1,000 workers out of a job. The demise of the chain once described as having the makings of a "recession-proof cash cow" revolved around a myriad of factors that coincided in such a way that recovery was impossible (via The Guardian).

At the time, Oliver's company owned 86 restaurants: 25 in the U.K. and 61 worldwide. This included 25 branches of Jamie's Italian, which had risen to popularity thanks to his championing of fresh, quality ingredients and mid-scale pricing. He expanded quickly, but this rapid expansion and the inevitable slip in detail-oriented care and consistency that came with it are some of the causes of the company's financial woes. Jamie's Italian also suffered from brand-identity confusion as Oliver (and his work) were portrayed as being for the everyman, yet the meals had high price tags. There was also seeming hypocrisy when Oliver, outspoken against climate change, partnered with Shell to provide food for its service stations, which tarnished his brand's reputation.

Oliver's restaurant closures did not apply to the company's international locations, as they had been franchised, a process that allows third-party ownership while maintaining parent company standards. This is the same reason why, despite the Hooters chain going into bankruptcy, franchised locations throughout Florida and Chicago were unaffected.