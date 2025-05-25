How Long Does Minced Garlic Last After Opening And How Do You Store It?
Store-bought minced garlic is a convenient way for cooks to add flavor without the hassle of tedious chopping. If kept properly, an opened jar can last up to two weeks. Of course, if your jar contains preservatives, the minced garlic can be stored in the refrigerator for 18 to 24 months once opened — and if you didn't get it in the refrigerated section, it probably has preservatives. Storing roasted or fresh garlic is different as it only has a shelf life of a day or two.
There are a few rules to keep in mind when keeping a jar of commercially minced garlic. When using it, make sure to only use clean and dry utensils to avoid any cross-contamination. Also, be mindful to keep the jar tightly closed and store it inside the refrigerator — even the kind with preservatives.
Will freezing prolong the shelf life of jarred garlic? Yes, but it might change the taste. Commercially minced garlic has been pasteurized and packed with citric acid and water. When frozen, these can alter the quality of garlic. If you do freeze jarred garlic, it's best to freeze it into individual cubes and keep it in freezer-safe containers to prevent freezer burn. When ready to use it, you can place the frozen cubes directly into your recipe.
How to tell when garlic goes bad
First off, don't go by the date printed on the container. Generally, this is a "best by" date. It's merely an estimate by the manufacturer as to the garlic's optimal quality.
What about that bottle of minced garlic that lives in the back of your fridge? Take a close look at the color. If it appears cloudy or mold is present, toss it. Look fine? You should still open it and take a whiff. If the smell is repulsive, toss the jar. If all looks (and smells) fine but you're still in doubt, taste it. A bitter flavor is a definite sign to pitch the bottle.
To avoid the whole spoilage issue, you could simply freeze the jarred garlic (or the two-ingredient garlic puree you made). All that's needed is an ice tray, the oil of your choice, and some airtight freezer bags or containers. Scoop the garlic into the individual compartments, top them with oil, and then freeze until solid. Once frozen, transfer the cubes into the bags or containers. You can also add a little oil to your minced garlic and spread it out into a thin layer in zip-top bag. Draw lines to form little cubes you can easily break off, and freeze the whole bag. Then, break off a piece whenever you need one. Both of these techniques will extend the shelf life anywhere from six months to a year.