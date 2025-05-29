The Absolute Best Canned Chili Brand Is One You Probably Grew Up With

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're using it to elevate a hot dog or enjoying a warm bowl on its own, chili is one of those meals that always hits the spot. While simmering pots of homemade chili are what dreams are made of, sometimes the ease of the canned stuff is just what the doctor ordered. The trick is finding a canned chili that can be a solid stand-in for the homemade version. Luckily, we've already figured that out for you.

Food Republic's taste-tester ranked 14 canned chili brands, and we're elated to discover that their favorite happened to be made by one beloved brand: Campbell's. Most known for its chicken noodle soup, the Campbell's Chunky Chili With Beans was a surprising but much-welcomed winner. It's earned 4.5 stars on Amazon with over 8,300 reviews, with customers saying it's flavorful, hearty, and the perfect chili for a filling and convenient meal. One of its biggest compliments, though, comes when reviewers say it's the closest to homemade they've found. One reviewer wrote, "You could even pass it off as your own at a potluck, if you threw it in a crockpot. Great and affordable for a crowd" (per Target). Campbell's also created a microwaveable version, which comes in a microwave-friendly container that you can easily heat up in minutes.