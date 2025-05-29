The Absolute Best Canned Chili Brand Is One You Probably Grew Up With
Whether you're using it to elevate a hot dog or enjoying a warm bowl on its own, chili is one of those meals that always hits the spot. While simmering pots of homemade chili are what dreams are made of, sometimes the ease of the canned stuff is just what the doctor ordered. The trick is finding a canned chili that can be a solid stand-in for the homemade version. Luckily, we've already figured that out for you.
Food Republic's taste-tester ranked 14 canned chili brands, and we're elated to discover that their favorite happened to be made by one beloved brand: Campbell's. Most known for its chicken noodle soup, the Campbell's Chunky Chili With Beans was a surprising but much-welcomed winner. It's earned 4.5 stars on Amazon with over 8,300 reviews, with customers saying it's flavorful, hearty, and the perfect chili for a filling and convenient meal. One of its biggest compliments, though, comes when reviewers say it's the closest to homemade they've found. One reviewer wrote, "You could even pass it off as your own at a potluck, if you threw it in a crockpot. Great and affordable for a crowd" (per Target). Campbell's also created a microwaveable version, which comes in a microwave-friendly container that you can easily heat up in minutes.
Ways to elevate canned chili
Even though Campbell's Chunky Chili With Beans is at the top of our list when it comes to canned options, you can still add a little something extra to take things up a notch. For example, sure, it's the best canned chili, but you may want to add some additional ingredients if you're looking for heat. A dash of hot sauce or a pinch of cayenne pepper should do the trick, but adding some pickled peppers (or even fresh if you have some on hand) can bring heat and texture.
Aside from spice, there are many other secret ingredients you can add to chili, like Worcestershire sauce to bring an umami flavor, or a sprinkling of instant coffee for richness and oomph. If you want to create some depth, adding cocoa powder to chili helps to boost the flavors of the canned stuff.
When adding any of these, it's best to include them while the chili is heating up on the stove. This will help the additional bits meld together with the rest of the ingredients. When ready to serve, don't forget to include toppings for an even more adventurous experience. Some of our favorites include a dollop of sour cream, freshly chopped avocado, and a sprinkling of green onions or fresh cilantro.