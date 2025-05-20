The Bear Season 4 Trailer Promises New Drama And Delicious Dishes

The critically-acclaimed and award-winning FX series, "The Bear," has released the trailer for the show's 4th season. The official trailer and a recently leaked teaser show the clock literally counting down for the restaurant and Chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (played by Jeremy Allen White), as the potential of being shut down looms overhead. While earlier seasons showed the cast on a chase for Michelin stars and embracing the non-negotiables of fine dining, Season 4 seems ready to do what "The Bear" has always done: turn the restaurant world upside down.

The new trailer highlights the team's reactions to the cliffhangers left behind in Season 3, particularly the restaurant's review from The Chicago Tribune. As various members of the cast read the review aloud, the punchline is unmissable: "Consistency seems to be the weak link here." This quote is followed by Richard "Richie" Jerimovich yelling and banging on his cabinets, seemingly capturing the whole staff's distress and frustration — but then comes the turning point.

We see Carmy and Sydney Adamu (played by Ayo Edebiri) deep in conversation, with Carmy adamant that they can turn the restaurant into a calm and enjoyable environment, ridding it of its notorious chaos. As Season 3 ended with Sydney torn between leaving the restaurant or signing a partnership agreement, fans will have to wait and see if she stays by Carmy's side as the new trailer depicts, or if she makes a big change. But one thing's for certain: The lamb shanks sure look delicious.