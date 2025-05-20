The Bear Season 4 Trailer Promises New Drama And Delicious Dishes
The critically-acclaimed and award-winning FX series, "The Bear," has released the trailer for the show's 4th season. The official trailer and a recently leaked teaser show the clock literally counting down for the restaurant and Chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (played by Jeremy Allen White), as the potential of being shut down looms overhead. While earlier seasons showed the cast on a chase for Michelin stars and embracing the non-negotiables of fine dining, Season 4 seems ready to do what "The Bear" has always done: turn the restaurant world upside down.
The new trailer highlights the team's reactions to the cliffhangers left behind in Season 3, particularly the restaurant's review from The Chicago Tribune. As various members of the cast read the review aloud, the punchline is unmissable: "Consistency seems to be the weak link here." This quote is followed by Richard "Richie" Jerimovich yelling and banging on his cabinets, seemingly capturing the whole staff's distress and frustration — but then comes the turning point.
We see Carmy and Sydney Adamu (played by Ayo Edebiri) deep in conversation, with Carmy adamant that they can turn the restaurant into a calm and enjoyable environment, ridding it of its notorious chaos. As Season 3 ended with Sydney torn between leaving the restaurant or signing a partnership agreement, fans will have to wait and see if she stays by Carmy's side as the new trailer depicts, or if she makes a big change. But one thing's for certain: The lamb shanks sure look delicious.
Fresh and familiar faces in The Bear's 4th season
Whether it's chefs and restaurateurs appearing as themselves or Hollywood mainstays making guest appearances, "The Bear" has never been short on talent. The Season 4 trailer features familiar faces, such as Uncle Jimmy (played by Oliver Platt), key investor in The Bear; and the grand return of Carmy's mother, Donna Berzatto (played by Jamie Lee Curtis). In one scene, we see Donna and Carmy reuniting with her saying "Hi, Bear."
For fans who love the show for its character arcs, this could be Carmy's growth moment we've all been waiting for. In light of the restaurant still looking to pull in much needed revenue, this season is also bringing on some new faces. While it's uncertain if they'll become recurring characters, we see the crew interacting with what appear to be trainers and new wait-staff management. Will they be the key to The Bear's success, or will it just add to the restaurant's chaos?
Throughout its first three seasons, "The Bear" has delivered drama both on the screen and on the menu and this new trailer promises even more. All episodes will be available to stream immediately on Hulu, premiering June 25, 2025. For those who can't wait, do some digging on the iconic Chicago restaurant that the show is based on and embrace the food and culture that makes this show such a fan favorite. Or, just binge the whole show again — we won't tell.